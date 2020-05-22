The Valencian Community and Catalonia have increased the time it takes them to pay their providers in March and they rank as the two most ‘Defaulters’ in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, further aggravating the economic situation of small and medium-sized companies, habitual clients of the autonomous governments. The two regions exceed 30 days, thus breaking the law.

The region that the socialist presides over Ximo Puig, with the support of Compromís and Podemos, has increased by 9.4%, four and a half days, the average period of payment to suppliers in March, according to data from the Treasury known this Friday. Puig now takes 52 days on average to pay its bills.

Meanwhile, the Catalan president, Quim Torra, which demands daily from the Government of Pedro Sánchez the cancellation of the alarm state to regain its powers, the average payment period to its suppliers has risen 2.8%. In March, according to the Treasury, Catalonia pays its bills 48 days late.

This situation has been denounced on numerous occasions by freelancers and small and medium-sized companies. The impact that late payment of bills has on the liquidity of these small businesses can end many in bankruptcy. Doing it in the middle of the coronavirus crisis is an added blow.

Along with Valencia and Catalonia, the third most delinquent region and which completes the podium is Aragon, ruled by the socialist Javier Lambán. The Aragonese community pays with a 44 day delay, also breaking the law -up to 30 days-, although in March the average payment period has been reduced by 11 days. In February it stood at 55.

All in all, the region that has increased the time it takes to pay its bills the most is Murcia, governed by the PP. Now it takes five more days, until 40 average, also breaking the law together with Extremadura, Balearic Islands and La Rioja, all governed by the PSOE.

Galicia

On the opposite side is Galicia. Your president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which faces a new electoral day in July, has the best statistics: only it takes 14.5 days to pay your bills. It is located just in front of Andalusia and the Canary Islands, with 16 and 20 days respectively. Basque Country, Cantabria, Madrid, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Navarra and Castilla y León also comply with the law by paying their suppliers in less than 30 days.

The communities as a whole register the figure of 35 days. Breach of the delinquency law of 2012 but they have reduced the figure for February in almost five days.