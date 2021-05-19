València aligns with the 2030 Agenda to qualify for 1,290 million euros in European funds

Valencia already has its portfolio of projects to qualify for European funds recovery postCovid Next Generation EU. It is a catalog organized by areas in 18 programs that, in turn, include 200 specific actions. All of them total 1,290 million euros total. In other words, the City Council puts its roadmap on the table and, depending on the community funding received, it will implement the different plans, which are based on the objectives of the 2030 Agenda.

In fact, the projects devised by the Consistory, regardless of other actions that will depend on the Generalitat (for example, the new Metrovalencia lines) or the central Government (the burying of the tracks for the new railway access channel that allows the completion of Central Park), are aligned with the main lines proposed by the European Union to qualify for the funds: digital transformation, sustainable mobility and clean and renewable energies, among other.

The block with the highest investment planned corresponds to the VLC Tech City program, focused on supporting the digital entrepreneurship and innovation in the urban economic fabric, with 223.5 million euros. Next, with 168.8 million, appears the program València, city of squares and pedestrians, which includes different projects of recovery of public space for people through redevelopment and renaturation.

Access to the living place It ranks as the third program with the highest investment, with 151.2 million, focused on increasing the supply of protected and affordable housing by promoting rehabilitation in the built city. In fourth place, with 142.8 million euros, the electrification of mobility, both in buses and in the recharging of electric vehicles and with low-emission zones.

Further away are projects on energy efficiency in infrastructure and public buildings (95 million) endowments in the neighborhoods (77.4 million), innovation (52 million), Digital Valencia (45.8) and coastal regeneration and equipments of social services and equality (both with 38.3 million euros).

20 minutes has advanced three of these projects in the last weeks. Specifically, it is the program for the rehabilitation of groups of low-income housing in the periphery, the one for the creation of three climate-neutral districts and the one destined to build and remodel 55 gardens throughout the city.

Gómez, Ribó and Campillo, in the presentation of the projects, this Wednesday Ayto. Valencia

This Wednesday, in the presentation of this global portfolio of projects, the Mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribó, has highlighted the priorities of the plan: “On the one hand, to activate the recovery of the economy (something that was already proposed in the municipal reconstruction pact), and to transform. that we had before. It has to be different, much better, that it does not put all the eggs in the same basket, but rather greener, more digital, without gender gaps and more cohesive and inclusive “.

In his opinion, opting for these funds is “a great opportunity for the city”, but he has asked the central government to raise the 6% assigned to municipalities to 15%.

The Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Urban Development, Sandra Gomez, has affirmed that it is a “formidable” opportunity to “this time, to get out of the economic crisis with funds, with investment, with public works and with aid focusing on who is really suffering this crisis, and not with cuts, who they were a great failure in 2011. We give, from a progressive point of view, a very positive vision that will favor the fulfillment of the cities of the 2030 Agenda “.

For his part, the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Urban Ecology, Sergi Campillo, has defined as “our Marshall Plan” the arrival of funds from the European Union, which will be a “historic opportunity” for Valencia. “From the local administrations we are doing the work, València has already done it with this portfolio, to help the State to meet the budget execution requirements demanded by the EU”, which is why it has asked for greater prominence for the municipalities.

The most outstanding specific actions included in each of the 18 Valencia programs that are eligible to receive European reconstruction funds are detailed below.

Program 1: Green neighborhoods

The main planned actions are the planting of trees throughout the city and the construction and remodeling of parks and gardens. Those of Jesuits, Manuel Granero, Doctor Lluch, Tomás de Montañana-Asturias, Eslida-Ausiàs March, Ador-Figuereta (Castellar), Oeste and Marxalenes are mentioned. Also children’s games and urban gardens. Budget: 24.7 million euros.

Program 2: Coastal regeneration

Renaturalization of the northern beaches, rehabilitation of the Marina warehouses and economic, sports and nautical activities in their surroundings. Dredging of ditches and routes to the Devesa. As corresponding to other administrations, the regeneration of the southern beaches is cited. Budget: 38.3 million euros.

Program 3: Valencia, city of squares and pedestrians

Six radial pedestrian routes and two circular ones. Redevelopment of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. Avenues del Puerto, Pérez Galdós and Ausiàs March. Redevelopments scattered around the city: Patraix, Orriols … Budget: 168.8 million euros.

Program 4: The city of 15 minutes. Endowments in the neighborhoods

Escoleta de Malilla, Aceitera de Marxalenes, La Almoina, Casino del Americano, sports centers and rehabilitation of public services (educational, cultural, sports, Civil Protection …). Budget: 77.4 million euros.

Program 5: Water and sanitation

North collector, collector of the old channel. Storm deposits: Alameda, el Saler, Ibiza-Serrería, Malvarrosa, San Valero, Cardenal Benlloch. Sanitation in Torrefiel, Cabanyal and Orriols. Budget: 117.9 million euros.

Program 6: Solar Valencia. Neighborhood energy communities

Deployment of energy offices at the neighborhood level. Promote the culture of self-consumption and energy efficiency. Creation and accompaniment of neighborhood energy communities. Promote responsible energy consumption. Budget: 20.4 million euros.

Program 7: Energy efficiency: infrastructures and public buildings

Efficiency in lighting. Improvement of energy efficiency in lighting and air conditioning of public buildings (sports centers, markets, historic buildings), control of energy expenditure. Budget: 95 million euros.

Program 8: Sustainable and local food

From the orchard to the table. Ecotira, last mile logistics and smart labeling. Agroecological Market of Castellar-Oliveral. Budget: 6.9 million euros.

Program 9: Cycling network

Network of bike lanes: Cardenal Benlloch, Eduardo Boscà, Avenida del Cid, Gaspar Aguilar and San Vicente, Peset Aleixandre, José María Haro, Tres Forques, connection with Castellar … Safe and smart parking for bicycles. In addition, the metropolitan cycling network is mentioned, which is the responsibility of other administrations. Budget: 54.1 million euros.

Program 10: Electrification of mobility

As planned actions in this area are a low emissions zone, a network of recharging points for electric vehicles, the renewal and electrification of the EMT fleet (hybrids, electric and green hydrogen), intelligent public transport system: sensorization and management, and systems for road safety. Budget: 142.8 million euros.

Program 11: Universal accessibility in the city

Cross-cutting accessibility actions, but specifically in three areas: public transport, municipal buildings and other public spaces. Budget: 2.1 million euros.

Program 12: Equality and social services facilities

Municipal centers in Benicalap and Russafa. Homeless Center. Day center for the social and labor insertion of minors in Russafa. Non-Discrimination Office. Equality Unit Torrefiel y Orriols. Budget: 38.3 million euros.

Program 13: Active aging

Training in care. Budget: 3 million euros.

Program 14: Employment and entrepreneurship

Extend the València Activa model to offer a general catalog of local development services. Budget: 29.4 million euros.

Program 15: Access to housing

Rehabilitation of public housing for rent. Regeneration of dispersed blocks of limited rent: La Fuensanta, Orriols, Yecla, Beteró, Portuarios. Residential modules for people at risk of exclusion. ARRUR la Punta, Natzaret and Fonteta. Budget: 151.2 million euros.

Program 16: Digital Valencia

360º citizenship. VLCi platform interoperability. Digital connectivity. Digitization of services: land, historical heritage, libraries, MSW, tourism … Budget: 45.8 million euros.

Program 17: VLC Tech City

Positioning as a technological and digital economy pole. Digital, technological and innovation district. Investment attraction. Development, retention and attraction of talent. Creation of digital emerging companies and new sectors. Budget: 223.5 million euros.

Program 18: Innovation

Urban laboratory. Public purchase of innovation. Sustainable and carbon neutral tourist destination. Carbon neutral districts. Citizen participation. Budget: 52 million euros.