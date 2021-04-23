Valencia – Alavés: The relegation is played in Mestalla

The domestic competition does not stop and on Saturday we have a very interesting match between two teams that try to certify salvation and stay in First Division: Valencia and Alavés.

Alavés has taken a lot of air in recent days with seven points out of nine possible. The babazorros have taken three points of margin with respect to the well, but a defeat would now sink them in the classification. That the Alavés takes the victory is to 3.7.

Valencia, however, have not won in the last four games (two points out of 12 possible) and are one step away from getting into serious trouble. They need victory and more against a completely direct rival. Three points can now give you virtual salvation. That those who win is to 2.05.

In the last five Valencia games both teams have scored … and it is that the locals may do well in attack, but in defense an adequate solidity has not been achieved. That both teams score are paid 1.9.

As for proper names, we are going to review the players who have the best odds when it comes to scoring in the game. This is how the footballers who are most likely to score are listed according to Betfair:

– Maxi Gomez 2.7

– Kevin Gameiro 3

– Joselu 3.1

– Patrick Cutrone 3.1

– Carlos Soler 3.2

– Manu Vallejo 3.3

– Lucas Pérez 3.6

As for goals, If you think that in Valencia – Alavés there will be more than 2.5 goals this is 2.2. If you think there will be less this is 1.6.