Vale should only resume its dividend policy after the risks to its business related to the new coronavirus pandemic are eliminated, mining executives said on Wednesday, in a conference call with market analysts and investors.

The policy had been suspended last year, after the tailings dam burst in Brumadinho (MG), due to great financial responsibilities with reparations and indemnities.

In this case, Vale’s CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, pointed out that the necessary repairs are being made “with quality” and that the company would be able to pay dividends this year. However, he pointed out that the coronavirus brought new concerns to the company.

“The level of uncertainty is very great about our business worldwide,” said Bartolomeu, stressing that there is still no clarity on several elements.

So far, Vale has faced the Covid-19 pandemic with limited impact on its operations. In March, as a preventive measure in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of the uncertainties resulting from the pandemic, Vale disbursed US $ 5 billion of its revolving credit lines.

The executive director of Finance and Investor Relations, Luciano Siani, stressed that the amount came to provide security mainly if impacts on China’s demand for ore were prolonged for longer or some of its operations were severely affected by the virus.

“Once the two variables are stabilized, our objective is to return the resources … the resources returned, understanding that the repair (by Brumadinho) is being well conducted, we have perfect conditions and economic situation to face the subsequent commitments of recovery and pay dividends, “said Siani.

“From a financial point of view, once the pandemic uncertainties are over, the company is ready.”

Executives also denied that a possible major deal with the government of Minas Gerais for reparations by Brumadinho was necessary for a return to dividend policy.

The company said in February that it could make an additional provision of up to $ 2 billion if it closed an additional collective damages indemnity agreement and additional compensation for society and the environment due to the disaster.

Siani reiterated that talks with the State of Minas Gerais continue, remotely, but without a date or guarantee that an agreement will be concluded.

“To make sense to us, we need legal certainty. Close all legal issues, all, and have a ceiling on values. If that is not achieved, this agreement does not make sense to us,” he reiterated.

NEW CALEDONIA VALLEY

Regarding the company’s base metals operations in New Caledonia (VNC), located on the South Pacific island, Siani said that the company had received non-binding offers involving the asset and that it could have more information on the matter in the next two months.

The company recently opted to shut down the VNC refinery, which should be completed in the next few days and will lead to the exclusive production of NHC (Nickel Hydroxide Cake).

According to Siani, this process will not require significant expenses and has some layoffs.

“The exit strategy, basically, the basic scenario, is a sales process, started in November and December, and which is going very well,” he said.

“The due diligence was done by several parties, we received some non-binding offers, we are in discussions with potential interested parties and we will be clear on what the conditions are for this transaction in the next one or two months.”

