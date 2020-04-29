RIO – Vale registered net profit of R $ 984 million in the first quarter of 2020, reversing a loss of R $ 6.4 billion in the same period of 2019, when its outcome was affected by the disaster with the mine dam Bean Stream, in Brumadinho (MG). Without these effects, the company showed a relative improvement in results at the beginning of the year.

In the balance sheet disclosed to the market on Tuesday night, 28, the mining company stresses that it has registered limited effects of the crisis of the new coronavirus in its operation.

“We developed a crisis response plan with actions that prioritize the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate; support for the battle against the virus, honoring our new pact with society; and the continuity of our business. Likewise, we continue to move forward with Brumadinho’s repair and risk management initiatives. “

Coronavirus effect has not yet materialized to an intense extent at Vale, analysts point out.

“Our objective remains intact: we are transforming Vale into one of the safest and most reliable mining companies in the world,” said the president of the mining company, Eduardo Bartolomeo in a statement to the market.

The fall in sales of iron ore and pellets led to mining company’s net revenue to a total of R $ 31.3 billion, a decrease of R $ 9.8 billion compared to the immediately previous quarter. The result was similar to that of the first quarter of last year, due to the exchange rate effect. The mining company’s operations were hampered by heavy rains and an unscheduled stop in the S11D project, in Pará, that is, still without reflections of the new coronavirus pandemic.

O Ebitda (which measures the company’s potential cash generation) adjusted in the first quarter of the year, was R $ 12.9 billion, a reduction of R $ 1.6 billion compared to the fourth quarter. The worsening of the indicator is also explained by the lower volumes produced in the first quarter, the partial shutdown of the Brucutu plant and maintenance, which negatively impacted ferrous sales. The devaluation of the real against the dollar and lower expenses and provisions related to Brumadinho minimized this impact.

“The rise in the dollar helps in revenue, but it has a negative effect on the company’s liabilities and in the quarter it was more representative. The effect of covid-19 has not yet materialized in an intense way in the company and I understand that if any production stoppage by Vale occurs due to Due to this disease, a new decompensation will occur in the supply and demand ratio of good quality iron ore, generating upward pressure on the commodity’s price “, says Pedro Galdi, an analyst at Mirae Asset.

Appointed as one of the most liquid companies in the country that entered the new coronavirus crisis, Vale ended March with a net debt of US $ 4.808 billion, down 1.4% in relation to that seen in the last quarter of last year and 60% lower than that seen in the same period of 2019. The net debt reported at the end of the first quarter is the lowest in 12 years.

The Brazilian mining company pointed out that, in the wake of the crisis and seeking to have an extra liquidity cushion, Vale points out that it disbursed US $ 5 billion from its Revolving Credit Lines and that it decided to support small and medium suppliers and contractors cwith an emergency aid package worth an estimated R $ 932 million, of which R $ 171 million was disbursed in March and the remainder will be disbursed in April.

Even without identifying important effects of the new coronavirus from January to March, the company recorded an 18.2% decrease in the volume of ore produced compared to the same period last year. In relation to the fourth quarter, the fall was 23.9%. The volume of 59.6 million tons in the period was well below the company’s target, from 63 million tons to 68 million tons in the period.

Anticipating a potentially more significant impact of the covid-19 pandemic on its business in the coming months, Vale recently reduced its estimate of iron ore production for 2020. The projection went from a range of 340-355 million tons to 310-330 million tons in the year.

The movement followed that of the competitor Rio Tinto, reinforcing the expectation that the restriction of the global supply of the commodity will help to keep the prices of the ore in a firm ground between US $ 80 a ton and US $ 90 a ton.

Amid the crisis generated by the new coronavirus, Vale was once again seen as one of the darlings of fund managers. The equation goes through a robust box, the resilience of the price of iron ore against other commodities, the rising dollar benefiting its revenue as an exporter and its exposure to China, a country that is already starting to recover from the crisis.

“I would say it was a good result, but the important thing is to see how the company will go through this most critical phase in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. Vale is a great cash generator and that is why I think it will do well compared to other alternatives in the second quarter, “says Alvaro Bandeira, partner and chief economist at Modalmais.

In its production report, released on the 17th, Vale mentioned the shortage of labor (absenteeism) on its production sites as risks of the pandemic if more severe restrictions are imposed to combat the new coronavirus. He also pointed out that the pace of resumption of production of operations paralyzed after the Brumadinho tragedy tends to be slower, with the pandemic delaying inspections, assessments and authorizations.

The Brazilian mining company reports that it invested US $ 1.124 billion in the first quarter of 2020, of which US $ 145 million in project execution and US $ 979 million in maintenance of operations. In the same quarter of 2019 the company invested US $ 611 million. The company’s forecast is to invest US $ 4.6 billion in 2020.

