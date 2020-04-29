Mining company Vale posted a net profit of $ 239 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $ 1.64 billion in the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday in its balance sheet.

The result also improved compared to the last quarter of 2019, when the company recorded a loss of 1.56 billion dollars, as it was impacted by write-offs in nickel and coal assets and provisions related to the dam rupture in Brumadinho (MG).

The company highlighted that the financial result of the first quarter was strongly impacted by the devaluation of the real against the dollar, mainly through the decrease in the value of derivatives used to hedge commitments denominated in reais.

Vale recalled that it protects part of its commitments denominated in reais, such as debts and future disbursements related to the Brumadinho tragedy, which have already demanded 3.6 billion reais, between indemnity agreements and emergency payments.

In this context, the net financial result was a negative 2.285 billion dollars between January and March, against a negative result of 706 million dollars in the same period of 2019 and 840 million dollars in the fourth quarter.

While recovering from the Brumadinho disaster, which killed more than 250 people at the beginning of last year, the company is still struggling to resume production units, which has had a negative impact on its production and sales, as it reported in the middle of the month.

One of the largest global iron ore producers, the company had an adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of US $ 2.88 billion in the first quarter, compared to a negative Ebitda of US $ 652 million in the same quarter. last year and 3.536 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company’s adjusted ferrous minerals Ebitda totaled $ 2.8 billion in the first quarter, down 21% from the same period last year and a 37% drop compared to the fourth quarter.

“Sales volumes decreased 34% in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, mainly as a result of the seasonality of lower volumes in the first quarter, the partial interruption of the Brucutu plant and scheduled and unscheduled maintenance carried out in the period “said the company.

Vale generated US $ 380 million in free cash flow from operations in the first quarter, US $ 947 million less than in the fourth quarter, mainly due to the lower pro forma adjusted EBITDA in the quarter, which was partially offset by the seasonally lower investment and for lower expenses related to Brumadinho.

Despite the generation of free cash flow and a reduction of 549 million dollars in the US dollar value of debt denominated in reais due to the currency devaluation, net debt remained relatively stable at 4.808 billion dollars, due to the compensatory effect of the devaluation exchange rate on the cash balance held in reais.

SHIPS

In its financial report, the company also said that it had decided to eliminate or replace 25 converted vessels (from VLCCs to VLOCs3) from its fleet, either by early termination or by changing contracts.

The measure comes after a ship built in 2016 owned and operated by the South Korean company Polaris Shippings suffered a breakdown in February and ran aground after leaving the Ponta da Madeira maritime terminal in Maranhão, loaded with approximately 295 thousand tons of iron ore. iron produced by Vale.

“Vale is supporting the shipowner with technical-operational and preventive measures in order to safely remove the fuel (operation successfully completed on March 27, 2020) and the ship’s iron ore cargo”, said the company.

INVESTMENTS

The mining company decided to revise its investment planned for 2020 to 4.6 billion dollars, against 5 billion dollars previously forecasted, due to decisions related to the new coronavirus.

The pandemic has so far had a limited impact on its operations. But measures to prevent the spread of the virus are expected to delay the resumption of production in some mines and prompted the company to revise its extraction prospects downward this year.

The company decided to suspend or postpone work on non-essential projects, in order to limit the number of people at Vale’s facilities to those with critical operational functions.

“The continuity of investments will depend, in large part, on the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic. For this reason and due to the exchange rate depreciation, Vale has revised its investment estimates,” said the company.

“However, this reduction should not be considered a real savings, as it is possible that these expenses will be incurred in 2021, with extra costs for remobilization.”

