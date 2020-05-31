Throughout his second visit to the Palm Trees, midfielder Valdivia was very marked by the time he spent off the pitch. The large amount of injuries he accumulated caused the player to be constantly criticized by the fans.

Last Saturday, in an interview with Fox Sports, the player talked about the bruises. The Chilean said that some were caused by his own irresponsibility, but others he was guilty without need.

“I never hid that, sometimes, it was my fault, I had a lot of responsibility for having an injury and not taking the care I could. I ended up paying and suffering the consequences in the media, because the fan goes with her. But other times I didn’t have neither guilt nor responsibility “, declared Valdivia.

The injuries were the negative mark of Valdivia’s second spell at Palmeiras

“I played several times without any conditions. For example, if the injury needed four weeks, I, with 20 days, had to be back to train and play, speeded up the processes, ran over weeks of recovery,” he added.

The athlete also pointed out that no professional in the medical or physiotherapy department at the time assumed any responsibility for the occurrence of the injury, causing the blame to always fall on him.

“Nobody defended me. It was better the responsibility to be 100% of the player than someone in the medical department or physiotherapy to say ‘we run over the treatment, the responsibility is also ours’. I never had this defense or help, they always implied that the blame and irresponsibility were mine and that I didn’t take care of myself. I even paid a physiotherapist out of my own pocket to help me avoid injuries. I did a lot, but they didn’t care “, he stressed.

“Today there is no one from that time in the medical department. They all left. And I was the only one who hurt myself? Were there no other cases of injury? If you look for it, there were many other cases. So when I made a mistake, I took responsibility, but when it was for someone from the medical or physiotherapy department did this, it never happened, it never happened “, concluded the Chilean.

