Valdez signs multi-fight contract with Top Rank

Undefeated WBC Super Featherweight World Champion Oscar Valdez has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Top Rank.

Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs), a two-time Mexican Olympian, turned professional with Top Rank after the 2012 London Olympics and continues a partnership that has seen him win world titles in two weight classes and become one. of the faces of Top Ranking on ESPN.

A former WBO featherweight world champion, Valdez, 30, beat the odds and fitted a brutal masterpiece in his last fight, knocking out Miguel Berchelt in a historic showdown between Mexicans to win the WBC super featherweight title. Valdez is scheduled to return this fall on an ESPN platform.

Valdez said: “I am proud to be part of the Top Rank family. I want to thank Bob Arum and Todd duBoef for their confidence in my abilities. I will not defraud you. I also want to thank my manager, Frank Espinoza, for securing a great deal for me. This is a wonderful time in my career and I am grateful to God for my blessings. “

“It is a pleasure to promote a young athlete like Oscar Valdez. He is a true gentleman who is grateful for the help we have given him and works collaboratively with the company for the mutual benefit of both parties, ”said Top Rank President Bob Arum. “I have been very fond of Oscar from the moment we hired him and I am proud of all that he has accomplished. I would like to acknowledge Frank Espinoza, a fantastic coach who has been instrumental in helping Oscar get to this point. “

Espinoza added: “We are delighted that Top Rank and Oscar Valdez are continuing what has been a long and successful partnership. Bob Arum and Todd duBoef recognize Oscar as a special fighter with all the characteristics to make him an all-time great. Oscar has the discipline and passion necessary to reach the highest levels of the sport. We are very proud of what Oscar has accomplished thus far, and we are confident that he will delight boxing fans with more exciting and memorable fights. “