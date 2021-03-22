Valdez Albizu announces the “National Strategy for Economic and Financial Education”

The Governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD), Héctor Valdez Albizu, announced during the presentation of the VII Economic and Financial Week of the Central Bank the elaboration of a National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (ENIF).

“To carry out the project, a commission of Financial Inclusion made up of five public institutions: the Superintendency of Banks, the Superintendency of Insurance, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes and the Central Bank ”, indicated Albizu.

He explained that among the first studies the first National Survey of Financial Inclusion coverage throughout the country, with which results were obtained on the possession and use of financial products, the way and the frequency in which they are used, the recipients of remittances, through which entities and in what proportion they are received , as well as other items of interest.

He added that 20 other public and private institutions related to the subject have been sent the project to collect their opinions, so that the final document of the Financial Inclusion Strategy collects the opinion and contributions of all sectors that have to do with matter.

A new website for Economic and Financial Education

Valdez Albizu took advantage of his welcome speech to also announce the launch of the website of the National Strategy for Economic and Financial Education (www.eneef.do), created by twelve important national institutions, coordinated by the Central Bank.

The governor pointed out that this website offers a totally educational content, which provides visitors with a totally educational material and becomes a consultation and learning tool of great practical and educational value.

“I am convinced that financial education is a fundamental tool in the development of peoples, and that the Dominican Republic, with learning opportunities such as those granted by the Economic and Financial Week, the development of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, as well as The website of the National Strategy for Economic and Financial Education is taking firm steps to reduce social gaps, increase financial inclusion, promote the proper management of personal and family finances, as well as support entrepreneurship, key pieces of strengthening economic of the nation ”, assured the governor.

Contents of the VII Economic and Financial Week

The VII Economic and Financial Week (SEF), which will be held from March 22 to 26 in virtual mode as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, is part of the institutional social responsibility program Aula Central for Economic and Financial Education of the Central bank.

This multidisciplinary event, aimed at the student and professional sectors, is carried out in coordination with the Child & Youth Finance International (CYFI) foundation, with the participation of 29 public and private institutions, with the Central Bank being its host.

During this event, 50 activities will be carried out free of charge for primary, secondary and university students, as well as professionals from different sectors, including journalism and finance, and the general public.

The content will be 100% virtual and will be broadcast from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on the zoom platform and the BCRD YouTube channel. Activities include talks, workshops, conferences, stories and activities for children.

For social communicators and university students of this career, the conference “The corporate purpose, the reason for being of the institutions will be offered. Social, economic and environmental impact and strengthening of corporate reputation ”, by Dr. Ángel Alloza, CEO of the Corporate Excellence Center for Reputation Leadership.

The institutions that will participate in this virtual edition of the SEF are: the Association of Multiple Banks ABA; the Alaver, Cibao, La Nacional and Popular savings and loan associations; the Airac savings and credit association; the banks Ademi, Adopem, Banesco, Banfondesa, Banreservas, BHD León, Caribe, Popular, Santa Cruz, Scotiabank and Unión; and the CAPGEFI Tax Policy and Management Training Center.

Likewise, the General Directorate of Internal Taxes and the General Directorate of Government Accounting; the ministries of Economy, Planning and Development;

of the Treasury; and Industry, Commerce and MSMEs; Pro-consumer; Pro-dominican; the Superintendencies of Banks, Pensions and the Stock Market; the National Treasury and Visa.

The objectives of the SEF are to promote the development of economic and financial education in the Dominican Republic; show the progress and challenges in this matter; facilitate understanding of these issues; and promote the inclusion in the financial system of children and young people.

Those interested in SEF 2021 can consult the full program of activities at the address www.bancentral.gov.do/sefbcrd and at www.eneef.do