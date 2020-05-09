April of the River

Friday, May 8, 2020, p. a11

Sergio Valdeolmillos, the Spanish coach who came very close to qualifying the national basketball team for the Olympic Games, will return to the country as coach of Astros de Jalisco, a team in the National League of Professional Basketball, which he considers has progressed in the recent years and which hopes to achieve stability for, consequently, the burst sport reaches the desired growth.

In a videoconference from Spain, Valdeolmillos emphasized that he is driven by the Guadalajara project, where the fans turned to the team that won the silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games and because he feels loved and identified in Mexico, although he assured that he intends to pass as unnoticed as possible and is not controversial.

In another position

I have had, because of the position I represented in the national team, the responsibility to claim certain things at some point. Now I am in another position, I appreciate a lot, there have been people who value me within the league and they have also had the strength and courage to have me as a coach, to want to defend my worth to represent a club, said the coach, who keeps pending the restart of world activity to be able to travel to Mexico.

He pointed out that the start of the Mexican league, postponed like most sports – the tricolor possibly in July – should be cautious against the global pandemic and it will be necessary to have a solid preseason.

Regarding the situation that Mexican basketball is going through, suspended as a sanction by the International Federation to the Mexican Basketball Association (Ademeba) for statutory breaches of its owner, Xóchitl Lagarda, said: It causes me sadness in the sense that, as National coach for so many years, I am very clear that the success of a country entails it and that of the national team helps a lot.

Old conflicts

He recalled the conflicts in the leadership of the national basketball; “They came from behind. The topic is already a bit boring, because it is always the same situation. In the end, for this to be well managed – he said in reference to the team building – it is a ballot that must be carried by someone with experience managing players, clubs, as well as making a compendium of circumstances that can be linked to that, it will be complicated”.

He also cited that there has been a response from players in the team when things have worked well; at least in the stage that I had, in which the basketball players were excited, because I can assure that the Mexican element is excited about going to the national team, but well, those are other circumstances that I don’t want to get into either.

