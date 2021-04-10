Valdano responded to Klopp: “When they finish the Bernabéu, the one that will look like a training camp will be Anfield”

In Champions League week the Liverpool had to visit Real Madrid at the stadium Alfredo Di Stefano of Valdebebas. A court that did not fall in favor with Jurgen Klopp and withdrew with some complaints that were well attended by Jorge Valdano, former CEO of the White House.

Klopp called Di Stefano “a training ground”, in a derogatory way after the 3 – 1 defeat against Madrid. His words fell heavy on the fans and even on Valdano, who has a special love for the club.

“What you have to take into consideration is that Real Madrid does not play in Valdebebas to gain a competitive advantage. The Bernabéu, even empty, is an imposing stadium that somehow influences the opponents, dwarfs the opponents. Therefore, Madrid is more what it loses than what it gains sportingly with the change of scenery, “the Argentine told Onda Cero’s El Transistor.

“And also what Koeman said is true: Madrid has taken the opportunity to make a 21st century field, and when the field is finished what will look like a training field will be Anfield in comparative terms. You have to adapt to the times, ”said Valdano.

Valdano appreciates Koeman’s words

Real Madrid invested more than € 3 million euros in Alfredo Di Stefano to comply with the regulations imposed by UEFA to host Champions League matches. Facilities in perfect condition and grass as well cared for as the Bernabéu. For this Valdano even recognized Koeman’s defense on the subject.

“I think Koeman is very well done. Sometimes these things are not said because it seems that he defends his lifelong rival, but when things have common sense, you do not strengthen the rival, but you put things in their right place and magnify whoever says it, because condition by the somewhat evil perception that the enemy should not be granted anything “, he closed.

This Saturday the aforementioned stadium will receive for the first time a Spanish Classic, which will also have a special seasoning in search of a good position for the league title.