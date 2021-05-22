Valbuena forgives Benzema after the sexual blackmail: “If he can contribute something good to the national team”

The call to France selection in order to Karim Benzema It revolutionized all of France and the news also surprised the footballer Mathieu Valbuena, who was friends with the Real Madrid striker and still has a legal dispute with him for alleged blackmail with sex videos.

Since October 2015 the ‘Cat’ was not summoned by Didier Deschamps to the French team and will now be part of Euro 2021.

“I have nothing to say about it, if it can contribute something good to the national team, but for the blues. For me, Deschamps comes out the winner in all scenarios. If it goes well, they will say that you knew how to adapt to a difficult context and if you perform less they will not blame you. It’s what he knows how to do very well, he knows how to make his lists, ”Valbuena told RMC.

The Olympiakos FC winger also used the moment to discuss his sudden departure from the French national team and his relationship with Deschamps.

🇫🇷 ⚽ The Olympiacos footballer, protagonist of the alleged extortion case that led the Real Madrid striker away from the national team, also got wet about the surprising callhttps: //t.co/jQ0ochfnpw – Diario AS (@diarioas) May 20, 2021

“I was disappointed, it was very hard not to return to the national team. How many examples are there of players who do not have a great season or play little and who go with the national team? For them there are some rules, and for the rest, others ”, explained the player.

Now at 36, the chances of wearing blue again seem almost remote, added to the emerging talent in the world champion team.

“He didn’t call me (Deschamps) and I don’t expect anything from anyone, I live my life and I enjoy the field. I don’t expect anything from Deschamps or from anyone. When we disappear a bit from the radar, we do not expect anything from anyone “, he closed.

