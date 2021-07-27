Valanciunas to Pelicans with Bledsoe and Adams traveling to Memphis

New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies have closed a transfer that sends the Lithuanian center to New Orleans Jonas Valanciunas and what does the arrival in Memphis of Eric Bledsoe Y Steven Adams.

As it has progressed Adrian wojnarowski (ESPN), the agreement involves 5 draft picks, 4 of them integrated into the selection that will take place this week, including no less than the 10th pick in 2021.

Pelicans takes Valanciunas and the 17th and 51st picks in the upcoming draft.

Grizzlies get Bledsoe, Adams, the 10th and 40th places in the 2021 draft and a first round of the 2022 draft that is protected and that comes via the Lakers.

The operation allows the Pelicans to improve their salary space in order to look for a good reinforcement in free agency, with the point guard Kyle lowry on the horizon.