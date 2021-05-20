Valanciunas and Brooks push the Grizzlies so they don’t fall

The Grizzlies they survive at least for the moment. The Western Conference play-in elimination game went to them. The Spurs held out what they could, but they will stay for their second consecutive year, and that is already a very important development in the franchise that Gregg Popovich runs, without a postseason presence. Memphis had to sweat, wait for a free throw to enter in the last seconds to ensure the victory, which was 100-96.

Jonas Valanciunas He was the undisputed leader of the Jenkins team, who breathe and will face the loser of the confrontation between Lakers and Warriors. 23 + 23 and +26 on the track for the Lithuanian, who is coming off one of his best years statistically and shows that he can be decisive in important matches.

The Spurs they say goodbye with a good performance, having the playoffs on the horizon until the final moments. Popovich turned to Gay to support his team in the moments of maximum demand, a veteran who began to emerge in his day precisely in Memphis, but it did not work and the Grizzlies are the ones who will have that second chance to see each other in the playoffs for him. 2020/21 season title.