Val Kilmer joins the debate: does Batman have oral sex?

Bruce Wayne has always been a womanizer, as every actor who has played him throughout the history of film and television knows. Michael Keaton had sexual tension with Kim Basinger and later with Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman. In ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’ the couple met again, this time played by Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway. But DC has shown this week that there is a limit to all that sexual tension..

We already told you that DC has banned an oral sex scene between the Dark Knight and Catwoman in the adult animation series ‘Harley Quinn’. The reason is that it would cost them more to sell toys if the character is seen in that situation.

Now Batman himself has joined the debate. Val Kilmer, who gave life to the superhero in ‘Batman Forever’, has shared a very playful tweet referring to a scene from the Joel Schumacher film. In it, psychologist Chase Meridian played by Nicole Kidman tries to seduce Bruce Wayne, saying “We could try. I’ll bring the wine …”. “Does it or does it not …?” Commented the actor.

The protagonist of ‘Harley Quinn’, the series from which the controversy has arisen, is delighted with the subject. Kaley Cuoco, the actress from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ who voices the antiheroine in this animated fiction, shared the news in an Instagram story adding a terse comment: “LOL!” (via Digital Spy).

‘Harley Quinn’ has not yet been released in Spain, although it has been in the US for three seasons. Maybe it will come with the HBO Max landing at the end of the year.