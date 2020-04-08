In 2004, when Val Kilmer Y Angelina Jolie They starred in the movie ‘Alexander’ together, the rumors of a romance between them sounded very strong, although at the time they could not be confirmed. In 2017, the actor hinted that the relationship had existed by posting a message on social media. However, it was only recently that what happened back then was laundered.

“Angelina is probably the most touching and serious of all my loversKilmer reveals in the book where he recounts his memoirs, titled I’m Your Huckleberry. “When people ask me what it’s like, I reply that, like other women and superstars, but more.”

Considering the dates, the love affair between them occurred after Jolie separated from Billy Bob Thornton, and a year before she started recording ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith ’, the film in which she met Brad Pitt.

“Angelina Jolie once took me home on a jet. I surprised her by filling him with gardenias, but she had also decided to bring in a French actor. He was angry, ”Kilmer had said in 2017, in a post on his social networks.

In addition to Jolie, Kilmer dated other women in show business, including Cher and Cindy Crawford. However, the one that most marked him was the actress Daryl Hannah. “God knows my heart has been broken, but without a doubt what happened to Daryl was the most painful” In his memoirs he also recognizes that he is single today. “I haven’t had a girlfriend for the last 20 years. The truth is that I am alone a large part of the day ”, he analyzes.

In December 2017, the actor finally acknowledged, after two years of unconfirmed rumors, that he was fighting a battle with throat cancer, a subject he also talks about in the book. “I have healed about four years ago, and he has not returned so far, for which I am very grateful.“

