Many fans when talking about Batman movies, always remember those directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, or failing that they also talk about those of Christopher Nolan, and Christian Bale is fondly remembered. But everything seems to indicate that people want to forget about ‘Batman & Robin’ or ‘Batman Forever’. That is why Val Kilmer explained why he stopped being Batman.

Although many people cannot believe it, ‘Batman Forever’ was a box office hit and easily outperformed ‘Batman Returns’. Within the positive, the performance of Jim Carrey like The Riddler and also that of its protagonist Val Kilmer, but the problem that many people had was that the film returned to the tone similar to that used in the series of the 1960s, and walked away from what was done with the Burton movies.

With everything going for him to become the next Night Knight for many more years, Val Kilmer left the role after just one movie, and now the actor explained the truth about why he stopped being Batman.

It was in a conversation with The New York Times that Kilmer spoke about his life and career at length, including his reason for hanging up the cape. And it was all because Kilmer suffered something he never expected when accepting the role. Kilmer said that a day after filming, they received visitors who wanted a behind-the-scenes look at Batman Forever, so that Kilmer kept the Batman suit to surprise everyone.

Unfortunately for the actor, his visitors were not at all interested in seeing him as Batman, and preferred to see the sets and accessories. It was then that Kilmer commented, that there he realized that any actor who played Batman was of little importance.

Kilmer’s words are a bit extreme. Since there are characters that no one could imagine another actor giving life, but the event was so shocking in the actor, that he decided to stop being Batman. Now get ready ‘The Batman’, with Robert Pattinson as the new Knight of the Night, which has an upcoming release date for the October 1, 2021.