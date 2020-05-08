Share

Interesting words by actor Val Kilmer from Batman’s passing through the cinema, since he is more than just an actor with a mask, he is a symbol.

The upcoming Batman movie will feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. This is a role that many of the best in Hollywood have played. This elite club is made up of names like Adam West, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Ben Affleck. There is a great debate about who is the best of all. But perhaps that is not really important.

After Batman ReturnsKeaton left the role because he was not happy with the direction the new director, Joel Schumacher, was taking. So they restarted the franchise with Batman Forever. Here we saw the first actor be replaced by Val Kilmer, who only lasted one movie. The reason for your departure changes depending on who you ask.

During a recent interview Val Kilmer, spoke about something that happened during his time as Batman. He tells the story of a day when he was filming and Warren Buffett (United States businessman) and his grandchildren came while the actor was wearing the Dark Knight costume. What surprised Kilmer was that the children were not interested in talking to him, but in trying on the costume and jumping into the Batmobile.

The important thing is what the DC Comics character represents.

This interaction led him to believe that Batman is not intended to be a real person, but anonymous so that whoever sees him can also see himself in him. Kilmer stated that “that’s why it’s so easy to have five or six Batman. It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman. “

As the DC Comics character has over 80 years of history, we have also seen different versions of Batman in the comics. So Val Kilmer is right, what is important is not the actor who interprets it or the artist who draws it, but that its representation is on the same level as the collective imagination.

