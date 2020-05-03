The Lord knows that I have suffered a broken heart. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. I knew that I would love her with all my heart forever and that love has lost none of its strength. I’m still in love with Daryl. When we finally broke up, I cried every day for half a year, ” relates in what could be defined as a whole declaration of love as collected Daily Mail. “data-reactid =” 26 “> In his younger years, Val Kilmer was quite a conqueror of Hollywood. He was a couple with Cher when he was 21 and she was 32, being a student of dramatic art in New York, and although he was His love conquests include stars like Angelina Jolie, Ellen Barkin and Cindy Crawford, the only one who suffered was Daryl Hannah. “The Lord knows that I have suffered a broken heart. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. I knew that I would love her with all my heart forever and that love has lost none of its strength. I’m still in love with Daryl. When we finally broke up, I cried every day for half a year, ” relates in what could be defined as a declaration of love as collected by Daily Mail.

Oh God, I loved Cindy and I kept loving her, I thought I could die of her love because her sweetness was too much. I would have died of happiness ” confess. They began to travel together since her role as a super model took her to different corners of the planet, and in that moment of solitude Angelina Jolie appeared. “Perhaps it was the most sentimental and serious of all ” he describes, then went into the arms of Jaycee Gossett in 1999 for three years. And so, afterward, Daryl Hannah arrived. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> Then he passed into the arms of Michelle Pfeiffer, Ellen Barkin (6 years his senior) and married actress Joanne Whalley in 1988 in New Mexico, spending their honeymoon on the island of Marlon Brando in Tahiti. Despite promising eternal love and having two children, they separated in 1996 spending a long time without seeing the children. During the divorce, Val began an affair with Cindy Crawford while at the same time, he became close friends with his artistic hero, Marlon Brando, who became a kind of mentor and father figure in his life. “Oh God, I loved Cindy and I continued to love her, I thought that I could die of her love because her Sweetness was too much. She would have died of happiness “she confesses. They started traveling together since her role as a super model took her to different corners of the planet, and in that moment of solitude Angelina Jolie appeared.” Perhaps it was the most sentimental and serious of all ”he describes, and then passed into the arms of Jaycee Gossett in 1999 for three years. And so, afterward, Daryl Hannah arrived.

“I coughed up clotted blood. I assumed it was the day of my death ” Find out about the day you found out that something was wrong.“data-reactid =” 29 “> The father of two children also writes about one of the worst years of his life: 2015. Despite having starring roles in the 90s as Batman or El Santo, in 2015 a bad one began economic, health and professional streak that left him more than two years away from the cameras. Being single, he suddenly found himself close to bankruptcy after losing some investments, living in a cabin in Malibu with the postman and the burritos vendor as his closest friends He confesses that at first that peace was “a joy” but soon after it became the nightmare of his life. “I coughed up clotted blood. I assumed it was the day of my death ” Find out about the day you found out that something was wrong.

He describes that he called an ambulance and when he woke up he was in a Santa Monica hospital where he had undergone an emergency tracheostomy for throat cancer. It was Cher, his ex-lover, who transferred him to another center to spend two months receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

I do not deny miraculous healing. The cancer was miraculously cured much faster than the doctors prediction. ” He claims about the disease that caused his tongue to swell, blocking the lymphatic ducts, requiring two tracheotomies. “data-reactid =” 35 “> At the time, while the world was speculating that he was suffering from cancer, he publicly denied it But the truth is that he lived his battle far from the spotlight. It was in 2017, when he returned to the cinema, that he admitted that he had been fighting throat cancer for two years, losing part of his voice after a procedure in his windpipe. It is that he assures that it was very difficult for him to admit the diagnosis and that his beliefs as a scientific Christian made him doubt. Your tongue will swell, blocking the lymphatic ducts, requiring two tracheotomies.

TwainMania, dedicated to inspiring through art and her personal growth. “data-reactid =” 38 “> After living her love affairs so intensely, and currently living alone, Val Kilmer admits that she feels lonely most of the day because she doesn’t feel He has more love to give in another relationship. However, he found a new passion during his hospital stay: art. The actor began to create and feels that he is no longer a chain romantic as before, focusing mainly on his TwainMania foundation, dedicated to inspiring through art and personal growth.