Val d’Aran by UTMB® presents the Trail Festival Baqueira Beret

There is no place more magical and with more history than the Pla de Beret. A great plateau at 1,860 meters high, about 4 km long, where in winter there is a snow sports center and in summer the cattle graze freely. A plain covered with snow for more than half the year, and with the arrival of good weather it shows off its green meadows and the mountains that watch over it. It is in this magical place that the organization of Val d’Aran by UTMB® and the Baqueira Beret ski resort have decided to celebrate the Baqueira Beret 2021 Trail Festival, a very special outdoor festival where runners can also enjoy themselves, but which is specifically designed for families and companions.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 10, when the PDA 55km from Beret, and will take advantage of the passage of corridors of the VDA 162km throughout the day to enjoy and encourage the runners who will already have 100km on their legs, since it will be a refreshment point and a base of life with tolerated assistance.

In addition, the Trail Festival Baqueira Beret It is the departure and arrival area of ​​the SKY Baqueira Beret, a race open to the public from 16 years of age, and designed for all trail lovers to discover the landscapes of the Val d’Aran and meet again with the unique sensations of running a race. The test has 15km and 800 meters of positive elevation gain. The route leaves from Pla de Beret and goes up to Cap des Clòsos, Tuc de Costarjàs and Blanhiblar. Those accompanying them can go up with the Blanhiblar chairlift to cheer on their runners while having a coffee in the Pàrrec de Blanhiblar.

Val d’Aran by UTMB®: Registration and Val d’Aran Trail Camps by Mauberme Experiences

Val d’Aran by UTMB® continues to add registrations, and announced this May the sold out of the CDH (105km), after having exhausted registrations of the VDA (162km) in December 2020. In addition, the PDA (55km) is at 95% of its capacity.

The various tests of Val d’Aran by UTMB® will take place on July 9, 10 and 11, 2021: participants can now find the full program on the web. To prepare each of the races, the Val d’Aran Trail Camps by Mauberme Experiences: A four-day weekend with the best professionals: François d’Haene, Jordi Gamito and Anna Comet, who will advise and guide the participants. The training camps will be held between June 10 and 13, 2021 and there are still some last places available

Working on a secure test

To this day, the organization of Val d’Aran by UTMB® is working to provide as standardized test development as possible. Covid protocols are being created and implemented for the execution of the races, also in collaboration with the health authorities of the Val d’Aran.

“In agreement with the Val d’Aran health authorities, and working closely with them, we are convinced that we will be able to carry out the tests safely for all participants and volunteers. We have the full commitment of government authorities to make this happen & rdquor ;, affirms Xavier Pocino, director of Val d’Aran by UTMB®.

The organization, which plans to have runners of more than 80 different nationalities (55% from outside Spain), claims to be studying case by case individually, since each country has different regulations, to offer a satisfactory solution to each broker. The Val d’Aran by UTMB® protocol in force has been approved by Aran Salut, but the organization will update the measures based on the evolution of the situation.

“In July, depending on the incidence of Covid, we will apply the protocol established by the competent authorities. As the date of the event approaches, we will inform about the protocols and measures studied, between the organization and the local administration, that best adapt to the circumstances & rdquor ;, comments Pocino.

And speaking of the race itself, the use of a mask will be mandatory in all spaces, both exterior and interior. Runners will only be allowed not to use it on the race course when social distancing can be guaranteed. In addition, this year a set of measures are put in place to guarantee the safety of all, such as hand disinfection at the entrance to the aid stations.

Building a sustainable test

Sustainability has taken center stage in the world of trail running, and Val d’Aran by UTMB® will not be an exception. The organization has devised several measures to reduce the impact of the test on its environment. Betting on a sustainable mobility model, one of the objectives is to reduce private trips, and for this the organization will make available lines of public transport specific to follow the races. Attendees, both runners, companions and public