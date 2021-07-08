Val d’Aran by UTMB® arrives

It’s been more than two years since the journey began, more than 30 months since the road began but, finally, Val d’Aran by UTMB® has reached the starting line. Val d’Aran by UTMB® started as a dream. An idea that combined mountains, height and hardness. Now it is a project that has stopped being a dream to become a reality. The first of the UTMB® Group to be held in 2021, and after Chamonix, the first test of the UTMB® family to be carried out in Europe.

Catherine Poletti, President of UTMB Group: “It is the first time since UTMB® Mont-Blanc in 2019 that we can welcome international brokers. From Thailand by UTMB® and later Panda Trail by UTMB®, which we follow at a distance, we have missed the human aspect of this experience, something essential in our vision of UTMB events. We encourage participants to take this opportunity to explore this incredible valley and all it has to offer. Immersing yourself in the local culture and participating in local tourism activities is a way to maximize your experience and contribute to the local economy in a sustainable way.

The first edition of the Val d’Aran by UTMB® will have about 4,000 participants of 75 different nationalities. The event will bring together internationally recognized trail runners in an event that will start on Wednesday, July 7 with the collection of numbers, and will last until Sunday, July 11 with the awards ceremony at 12: 00h in Vielha and the arrival of the last runners at 6:00 p.m. “After two years of work that have been very hard due to the pandemic, we finally reached the date of the celebration of the race and we are very happy to maintain the number of 4,000 runners from 75 countries whom we will welcome in the Val d’Aran. It is a symbol of a new normal in the world of trail racing and outdoor sports. We have everything planned for Val d’Aran by UTMB to be a magnificent test in this first edition “, says Xavier Pocino , director of Val d’Aran by UTMB®.

Tests

The Val d’Aran is an enclave steeped in history. Border with France, it has a unique climate, perpetual snows, exquisite gastronomy, idiomatic singularity and a strong cultural heritage.

Whatever the distance, the participants of the different Val d’Aran by UTMB® tests will travel the Valley formed in a 95% of its territory by pure nature, ready to let themselves be caught up in the grandeur of its imposing mountains.

Val d’Aran by UTMB® finishers will get a direct entry to the UTMB® races 2022, or 2023 *. The longest event is part of the international trail running circuit Ultra-Trail® World Tour.

* VDA 2021 finishers will obtain registration without drawing to UTMB, CCC, OCC or TDS 2022, or 2023 if there are not enough places in 2022 (provided they have a sufficient number of ITRA points). CDH 2021 finishers will obtain registration without draw to CCC, TDS or OCC 2022, or 2023 if there are not enough places in 2022 (as long as there are enough ITRA points). PDA 2021 finishers will get 9 running stones.

Torn d´Era Val D´Aran-VDA 162 km

Torn dera Val d’Aran means Tour of the Val d’Aran in Aranese and is the emblem of Val d’Aran by UTMB®. 162 km with a positive slope of 10,700 m that cover the different elements that make up the path: air, fire, earth and water. The start of this test is on Friday, July 9 at 6:00 p.m. in Vielha, and has the participation of renowned runners such as Jordi Gamito, podium at UTMB: “The VDA is 162 kilometers long and it is a very tough and technical race, as well as demanding. We will have 24 hours ahead of us, so we will have to go step by step. I will go out to do my own race now. fight only with myself. If my strength does not fail, I will be able to fight for the podium. I have a lot of respect for a race on this type of terrain and I am training to make it a success. I am going to Val d’Aran by UTMB® with great enthusiasm “, says Gamito. In the female category, the Japanese Kaori niwa and the swedish Anna carlsson they will be two of the great favorites to the final victory.

Camins d´Hèr – CDH 105 kmCamins d’Hèr translates as Iron Roads. A journey through the wildest and highest parts of the Val d’Aran. 105 km with two very different areas: one, where the past and the hardness of the mountain take center stage, and the other, where the water takes over, presenting itself under different forms of lakes, waterfalls and rivers. The ancient mining past of the Valley is discovered in this spectacular race, which crosses tunnels and mines at the foot of the imposing Mauberme.

The Basque Aritz Aegean It is one of the runners that will start early in the morning (07:30 a.m.) on Friday, July 9 in Les: the Gipuzkoan, used to shorter distances, this year has the objective of testing himself at ultra-distance.

Peades d´Aigua – PDA 55 km

Peades d’Aigua is Pisadas de Agua in the local language. A route of 55 km that crosses one of the most impressive sections of these routes, Colomèrs, the largest cirque of glacial lakes in the Pyrenees. This fast and demanding race runs through more than 20 lakes and through the ancient thermal baths known to the Romans: Banhs de Tredòs. The start will take place on Saturday, July 10 at 06:30 in the morning at Pla de Beret. Among the runners of this test stand out Yeray Duran, second in the TDS in 2016, and Angels Llobera, podium in Ultra Pirineu or victory in the Gran Trail Aneto-Posets.

Sky Baqueira Beret – 15 km

An ideal race to enjoy the views of the entire valley. Departing from Pla de Beret at 09:30 on Saturday, July 10, the Sky travels through the Parros valley to Cap de Clòsos (2,418m) to offer one of the best views of the Val d’Aran. In addition, it ascends to Cap dera Sèrra (2,248m), from where you can see the central mountains of the Pyrenees with the Aneto in the background. Those accompanying them will be able to climb the Blanhiblar chairlift to cheer on the runners while having a coffee in the Pàrrec de Blanhiblar. The participation of Anna Comet, passionate about the Valley, podium in the OCC and winner on up to three occasions of the Everest Trail Race.