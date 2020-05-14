Although it sounds pretty terrible, it is less serious than it sounds but can be difficult for many.

Masturbation in women It is something of the most natural and it is good, but it can have some negative effects if the use of sex toys is abused.

On several internet sites you can read the testimonies of women saying they have suffered from “Dead Vagina Syndrome” after using sex toys, particularly vibrators, but what is it?

According to several experts, the use of these sex toys can have consequences. According to several vibrator users, after using this sex toy, reported numbness in her vaginal lips and clitoris. They say they have a feeling that the nerves in that part of the vagina are not responding and this prevents them from achieving an orgasm.

Some sex professionals comment is this happens because it seems that the clitoris and the areas where the toy was used they are overloaded and need a break. In 2009 the Jornal of Sexual Medicine reported that 16% of respondents experienced numbness in their genitals after using a vibrator. .5% of the 1,059 interviewees commented that the numbness lasted more than a day. The solution: give them a break for a few days.

In conclusion, the researchers comment that the women who presented the “Dead Vagina Syndrome” due to the use of the vibrator were able to return to normal after resting from use for a time. They declare that this effect comes as a result of stimulating themselves too long with a vibrator.

According to the ‘International Society for Sexual Medicine’, some of the adverse effects of overusing the vibrator, in addition to the syndrome, may be skin lesions such as chafing. Their 2009 study found that 3% of women who have used vibrators have experienced pain at least once, 10% have had irritation or itching and that 1% reported suffering minor injuries such as cuts.

The most common side effect is dead vagina syndrome.

As we mentioned before it is not something serious or dangerousIt usually goes away if you take a break from these types of sex toys. Many sexual health specialists recommend using your hands instead of sex toys, because with touch you can find what you enjoy and what you don’t. However, they do not rule out the use of sex toys provided they are used correctly.

There is a wide variety of toys for you to experiment with your sexuality. Don’t be afraid to try past the vibrator. There is no better way to find your sexual pleasure than through knowing your vagina.

Do you use sex toys? Share this note with your friends, surely it can be useful to someone.