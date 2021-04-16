VADIM NEMKOV VS PHIL DAVIS 2, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY, APRIL 16, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard, where to see live and free, Bellator 257, Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis 2 , first round of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, the undercard will take place in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, United States, this April 16, 2021.
In the main event, Vadim nemkov will put on his light heavyweight title of Bellator at stake against Phil Davis in the quarterfinals of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix of Bellator .
Corey Anderson will face Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the other quarterfinal of the Grand Prix on the undercard in the co-main event.
Billboard
Principal card
Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis
Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi
Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez
Secondary card
Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard
Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva
Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher
Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson
Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik
Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov
Pedro Carvalho vs. Jay-Jay Wilson
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Marcus Surin
Saul Rogers vs. Mads Burnell
DATE:
April 16, 2021
SCHEDULE:
Preliminaries:
Mexico: 5:30 pm
Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 6:30 pm
Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 8:30 pm
Stellar:
Mexico: 8 pm
Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 9 pm
Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 11 pm
STADIUM:
Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, United States
HERE YOU CAN SEE IT LIVE
