VADIM NEMKOV VS PHIL DAVIS 2, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY, APRIL 16, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard, where to see live and free, Bellator 257, Vadim Nemkov vs Phil Davis 2 , first round of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, the undercard will take place in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, United States, this April 16, 2021.

In the main event, Vadim nemkov will put on his light heavyweight title of Bellator at stake against Phil Davis in the quarterfinals of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix of Bellator .

Corey Anderson will face Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the other quarterfinal of the Grand Prix on the undercard in the co-main event.

Billboard

Principal card

Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis

Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Secondary card

Julius Anglickas vs. Gregory Milliard

Julia Budd vs. Dayana Silva

Steve Mowry vs. Shaun Asher

Grachik Bozinyan vs. Demarques Jackson

Raymond Daniels vs. Peter Stanonik

Karl Albrektsson vs. Viktor Nemkov

Pedro Carvalho vs. Jay-Jay Wilson

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Marcus Surin

Saul Rogers vs. Mads Burnell

DATE:

April 16, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Mexico: 5:30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 6:30 pm

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 8:30 pm

Stellar:

Mexico: 8 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 9 pm

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 11 pm

STADIUM:

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, United States

HERE YOU CAN SEE IT LIVE

