Vadhir Derbez ventures into Anglo-Saxon horror cinema with The Seventh Day, his new film – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

The Mexican Vadhir Derbez makes his debut in Anglo-Saxon cinema with The Seventh Day, a horror film in which the actor abandons comedy to give life to a young priest who learns to perform exorcisms.

“It is a very different role from the one they are used to seeing me, I have been doing castings in Los Angeles for three years and it is the first time that I am in a project completely in English,” said the interpreter during a video call with Efe.

His new job in Hollywood, a market in which he debuted with his father, Eugenio Derbez, with How to be a Latin Lover (2017), has just premiered by streaming in the United States and will arrive in Mexico in the coming months.

Filmed a year ago in Dallas, New Orleans and Los Angeles, The Seventh Day narrates the life of a renowned exorcist (Guy Pearce) who requests the help of “Father Daniel” (Vadhir Derbez), a novice with little experience.

“We see the US with eyes that they are the best and have all the solutions, but Hispanics also have everything to do quality projects,” he said after his experience in the film mecca.

Despite the fame of his father, considered one of the best-known Hispanic figures in the United States, Vadhir makes it clear in his interviews that his last name has not opened more doors for him.

“I just want to keep growing,” he said. The castings are still horrible, it’s another world, a very different experience ”.

Even so, the 30-year-old is aware of the path initiated by his father and other filmmakers so that in recent years Latin talent has “emerged”, as more and more roles are offered to interpreters from Mexico and Latin America, such as the case of the new movie.

Source: However