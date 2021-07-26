Vadhir Derbez remembers the time his heart was broken

They well say that the pain of the past can become the experience of the future. And Vadhir Derbez not only found a love lesson after finding out that his partner had been unfaithful to him, but today he takes advantage of that lesson as one of the inspirations for his new song Te Confieso, which he sings along with Ximena Sariñana.

© @ vadhirderbezVadhir Derbez and Ximena Sariñana sing ‘Te Confieso’

Through his social networks and with the Te Confieso Challenge, Vadhir detailed what happened that day when his heart was broken. “I confess that when I was dating a girl, we lasted a year and a half. The truth is that we were very nailed or so I thought. I went to his house, that’s how we got along. He did not answer me, “he told the camera.

What a surprise he got when he got to the girl’s house, whose name he didn’t say. “I went there. I said, ‘I’m already here.’ He wasn’t answering me and the thing was kind of weird, “he continued. “I smelled something strange. It was parked and a car came out of nowhere. She gets out and she is with a friend and a guy. I had already caught something in him at some point and I already knew that there was something strange there ”.

Vadhir, with the images still in mind, added: “With the lump in my throat, out of nowhere I see how he gets behind her and starts kissing her neck. I went, I stood in front of him and still he didn’t ask for forgiveness. She got dignified and went with him. As you can see? How hard!”.

A fact that marked him

In mid-2020, Aislinn’s brother, Aitana and José Eduardo Derbez caught the attention of his followers after posting a series of heartbreak messages on their social networks. And it is that his smile had been interrupted by an infidelity that could be the same anecdote that inspired Te Confieso.

© @ vadhird Eugenio Derbez’s son had already made comments about an infidelity that affected him

“Sad because the person I’ve been with, well let’s say that when I was dating for nine months, I just caught her that she just left, because with another that I caught there, and right now she is, I think, in Pachuca or I don’t know where” , he expressed in one of his Instagram videos. “You know, silly relationship stuff, the subject is very unpleasant,” he said at the time, forcing a smile.

“Many people would say ‘but how does that happen to you and I don’t know what?’ Well, of course, you have to value what you have,” he explained as he went for a walk to clear his mind. And although at that time he did not reveal the name of the girl, as a gentleman denied that it was Diana Larume, with whom he had dated a long time ago.

“I received some comments that were making Miss Diana very hater, because for everything, and I just want to say no, that she is not the one I was talking about, then nothing, relax. She is a super girl, I send her a kiss, in fact check her on her networks, and I can’t say more ”, she commented.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.