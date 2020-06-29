Vadhir Derbez lives uneasy due to threats from his ex-girlfriend, they say | Instagram

A known conductive has revealed that the son of actor Eugenio Derbez, Vadhir, lives threatened by his ex-girlfriend, who could publish things about him.

Just two weeks ago, the actor Vadhir Derbez 29, through a live video, confessed that his girlfriend, the influencer Diana Larume had been unfaithful to him with a Tik Toker and even revealed that he found out since he discovered it himself.

Immediately, Diana She began to be attacked by users who wrote several negative comments, the same influencer noted that « because of a person, he had received a lot of hatred when saying things about him, because he was ardent, spiteful or immature, » she said.

In his defense, Diana He exposed some things about the actor and singer in which he pointed out, abuses his influences and that the relationship that they had for almost 9 months « was very toxic after his excessive jealousy. »

Conductor speaks in favor of the actor

The driver Vanessa Claudio he was romantically related to the actor in 2018 and through the Suelta la Sopa program he spoke about the statements of Vadhir’s ex-partner:

We all wonder who she is, nobody knows; but I am very sorry, because the people who know Vadhir know that he is a very noble boy, his close friends told me that they are relieved that this has ended and she has moved away from Vadhir, « he assured.

Similarly, he points out that although Diana pointed to Vadhir As a toxic and jealous person it was she who used Vadhir and the courtship to profit:

She says that he was toxic, the close Vadhir people explain to me that when he said to him ‘hey, you want to be with another person, then go away’, she said to him: ‘no, I have problems’, I was looking for a thousand excuses for him trying to keep him in his life and still playing. «

However, this is not the worst of all, since the publication of the magazine TV Notas, points out that the former beauty queen revealed something that left more than one incredulous, the driver assures that « Diana has threatened to Vadhir Derbez«