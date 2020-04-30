Vadhir Derbez is criticized and they make memes for his new movie | Instagram

Actor Vadhir Derbez shared the trailer for his new movie, Which has not had good comments and filled social networks with memes in this regard, since they are identified as a bad actor and irrelevant.

Vadhir is one of the children of the actor and director Eugenio Derbez. Has been various participations both on the small and large screen from a very young age with his father.

He recently shared the trailer for his new movie on his social networks “The waiter“, which stars alongside the actress Barbara Lopez.

The film tells the story of a boy from low resources, waiter, who tries to have a better life until he falls in love with the daughter of a wealthy partner.

There is no doubt that the actor was excited by this new project but unfortunately the comments were not entirely good about the movie.

When you see a trailer for a Mexican movie and they come out:

– Eugenio Derbez

– Martha Higadera

– Omar Chaparro

– Vadhir or Aislinn Derbez pic.twitter.com/DRAybvGzY2 – Jacobo Genesta (@xtianjg)

April 29, 2020

we all agree that Vadhir Derbez is a bad actor and is overrated, we also all agree that we are going to see the waiter only for Bárbara López pic.twitter.com/SMom4gOiWE – tali (@damnachaga)

April 29, 2020

Especially for the actors who are the protagonists, especially Vadhir, so the users did not hesitate to create memes and make fun of the actor questioning his talent.

Wey it seems that in Mexico there were only 2 actors: Vadhir Derbez and Omar Chaparro “, was one of the comments.

Mexican cinema turning to Martha Higareda, Omar Chaparro, Eugenio Derbez, Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez, Fernanda Castillo and Vadhir Derbez. https://t.co/wIOE1izxpZ – Estefanía Márquez (@eslomarquez)

April 26, 2020

Seriously one wants to support Mexican cinema and everything but you see Vadhir Derbéz and this of the image and do not suck. In truth there are no less well-known but truly talented producers, writers and actors in Mexico. Pure fucking romantic comedy. pic.twitter.com/Dzf9owcwIY – El More (@ Misteri93893966)

April 29, 2020

In this way, users on social networks have expressed their disagreement by the protagonists they choose for Mexican movies.

One of the ugliest things about comments from other users was that they confessed that he has no talent for movies, despite the fact that he has practically his entire life acting.

Vadhir Derbez’s movies are sloppy – R. (@Surdisimo)

April 29, 2020

If we are going to go back to the cinema just to see bad movies again, starring Vadhir Derbez, Martha Higareda, Omar Chaparro, Aislinn Derbez and all those same “actors” as always, I think I prefer that we stay even more in quarantine – JuanAndrésSilvaBazán (@JuanAndresBazan)

April 29, 2020

This is how the young actor occupied one of the first places in the list of the most talked about topics on the social network this Tuesday trending on Twitter, unfortunately not for something very good.

It is worth mentioning that so far, the youngest son of Eugenio Derbez he has ignored criticism and ridicule on their social network profiles, because it seems they do not take much importance.

.