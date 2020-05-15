Vadhir Derbez: I almost lost my life because of my dad, he was only interested in his watch | Instagram

The actor and also a comedian, Vadhir who has followed in the footsteps of the renowned Eugenio Derbez revealed a strong anecdote like the day he almost lost his life because of his father.

Apparently reckless on the part of the actor and comedian, Eugenealmost cost the life of one of his older children, Vadhir.

This after in a recent talk so much Vadhir and Jose Eduardo They will be honest about some experiences they have had with their father, Eugenio Derbez.

Both brothers detailed that for some holidays, a mishap almost claimed the life of the second son of today famous producer.

Through an intimate conversation the brothers, Vadhir and Jose Eduardo 29 and 28 years old, respectively, shared the second part of family anecdotes to their followers, who were shocked to learn that the oldest son almost lost his life.

Commenting on this unexpected part of their stories that was told by Jose Eduardo Who explained that after a severe mishap they believed that Vadhir was lifeless.

The family was in Valle de Bravo, with his father, Eugene And his friends all used an inflatable donut (life preserver) that ties to the boat and drags you across the sea or lake, he described:

My father tried to take my life, I don’t know if it was an accident or he wanted to get rid of me because I already had too many children, “Vadhir revealed.

Finally, Jose Eduardo began to relate how it was that they believed that Vadhir he had died after a terrible accident. He mentioned that that day his friends, his father Eugenio and Vadhir were in Valle de Bravo. They were using a ‘donut’, which is a plastic inflatable that is tied to the boat and it drags you through the sea or lake.

My father tried to take my life, I don’t know if it was an accident or he wanted to get rid of me because I already had too many children, “Vadhir revealed.

At that moment, Jose Eduardo He continued: “My dad has practice and there have never been accidents or anything,” says the son of Victoria RuffoHowever, he then started putting in much more speed.

That day the morning was coming … (very fast) and there was like a very large cement or metal ball. “

Jose Eduardo He describes that his father did not measure him and when he wanted to react it was impossible for him to stop, so they crashed directly into the ball.

The most shocking thing was, when after the impact, the two fly off and get muddy against the bolla, later the two fall into the water, and we think “either they became unconscious or outright killed them and they drown right now.”

Fortunately, the incident did not escalate, however Vadhir He doesn’t remember it very well from the shock, however the two ended up scraped and bloody, they detailed.

Later, Jose Eduardo they started making fun of Vadhir remembering that after the incident, the only thing his brother remembered was his watch, which was a very special gift since it had been given to him by his first girlfriend.

She was my first girlfriend. By the madr … it comes off and the clock goes to the bottom of the water, “said Vadhir as José Eduardo told him: ‘Yes, the bloody wey and he was only concerned about the clock.'”

.