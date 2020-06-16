1/3

Actor Vadhir Derbez suffered a very painful disappointment On the part of his partner and his followers they did not hesitate to comfort him, because apparently he has not had good luck in the aspects of love.

Now everything seems to indicate that Eugenio Derbez’s son is not having a good time in sentimental matters.

Eugenio Derbez’s son through his official Instagram account made a live yesterday morning with which he surprised his followers.

This happened when giving a news and sharing a fun evening, his link was to say that his partner had disappointed and without hesitation his followers comforted him.

The 29-year-old actor began counting after 3:00 in the morning that the girl, with whom he had been dating for several months, took a wrong decision, which caused great disagreement.

He’s on the … « said Vadhir.

Not mentioning the girl’s name and like she was pouring out With his best friends, Vadhir continued recounting his tragic situation and showing his annoyance at what had happened.

As expected, his followers almost immediately they sent him consolation messages and they made observations to him so that he was careful, since the live video transmitted it from the street during the early hours of the morning.

What are you doing awake? « , » Bring out your feelings, do well « , » I love you boy « , were some of the comments.

While Vadhir pointed out that those who follow him on his TikTok they would know who he was talking about.

Is it Diana Larume? Please confirm us, « asked a follower.

Vadhir said there was already erased the videos made with her, however in Diana’s account there are TikToks made by both of them.

It was a few months ago that the rumors that the also singer had a relationship with Diana Larume, who according to her description on Instagram, is also an actress.

Last June 3 the girl celebrated his birthday and shared a photograph posing very happy with a cupcake in hand and the member of the Derbez family wrote to him:

Happy birthday my queen! Happy 19 years. «

It is worth mentioning that said congratulations caused great controversy among Internet users, because he is much bigger than her.

Que??? Infanticide millet! Don’t scrub. It is worth that at least she was already 18, what a barbarian Vadhir, she is a girl hahaha « , someone commented.

The live that Vadhir made yesterday in his official Instagram account, to which up to 3 thousand 762 people were connected, no longer appears on your profile nor in their stories, so it is certain that removed.