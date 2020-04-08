Vadhir Derbez confesses to the Golden Scorpio: Aislinn and Mauricio Ochmann were not intimate | Instagram

The mexican actor Vadhir Derbez revealed very intimate details of the relationship between his sister Aislinn and her husband Mauricio Ochmann, this after being invited with his family to the YouTube program of “Golden Scorpion “.

The interview, which was broadcast in recent days Vadhir He confessed intimate details of his sister’s relationship with fellow actor Mauricio Ochmann from whom he announced their separation in recent days.

At the beginning of the interview, the youtuber, “Golden scorpion“greeted each of the family members Derbez in his style and accompanied by jokes that were increasing in pitch each time.

In the course of the talk, one of the busiest was Eugenio Derbez However, the strongest was when Vadhir spoke of his sister’s relationship with the actor, who did not attend the interview.

It is worth mentioning that the actress recently stated that he has no intention of returning to his daughter’s father, Ochmann, however now Vadhir She has finished deciphering all the mystery surrounding the breakup of their relationship.

During the Interview, Eugenio Derbez He explained how he managed to convince his family to be recorded most of the time of the trip to later share it with the public, which he pointed out, was achieved amid “dimes and diretes”.

As to Aislin It was the first that revealed “he regrets having accepted the trip” so the Scorpio questioned him about the reasons and that was when Vadhir detonated the bomb.

Why Mau didn’t give it to her, “said the actress’s brother, implying that they had bedroom problems.

Immediately the laughter of everyone on board the vehicle was immediate after Vadhir He confessed to the marital problems that stemmed from the split between his now ex-brother-in-law and Aislinn during his trip to Morocco.

For her part Alessandra Rosaldo, wife of Eugenio Derbez she was stunned with the comment of Vadhir “It was you,” she pointed out in surprise, “this, supposedly despite the appearance and genes of Derbez, is considered one of the quietest in the family.

For his part, Aislinn He did not comment on the revelations of his brother and continues detailing the driver who almost did not sleep during the trip in part, also for taking care of his girl, Kailani.

