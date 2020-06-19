Vadhir Derbez confesses that they were unfaithful to him | Instagram

Actor and singer Vadhir Derbez through a live interview via Instagram live He confessed that the young woman he dated for a few months was unfaithful to another man.

It seems that any news related to the Derbez family It is news as talented and above all handsome Vadhir Derbez He told a little about his intimate life and captivated everyone.

He realized after dating a girl during nine long months that she had been unfaithful to another man she had previously dated.

He made it clear that infidelity that he would have suffered affected him a lot because he was very fond of the person with whom he had dated for so long, even anyone who is affected by this type of deception is something strong.

“I got some comments that they were throwing‘ hate ’at Miss Diana for everything. I just want to say no, it is not who she was talking about. Then nothing, relax, she is a super girl, I send her a kiss, « she said.

He was referring to Diana Larume A well-known tiktoker, however, was not who the infidelity she went through was so she requested that the hate towards her cease.

Even the best intentions end up being wasted in the wrong hands – Vadhir Derbez (@vadhirderbez)

June 13, 2020

Vadhir is a very charismatic person and who knows him Fall in love immediately from him thanks to his personality, in addition that practically any profession executes it perfectly.

You may remember him in two famous contests winning the first places: Dancing for a dream and Who is the mask.

For several weeks, the comedian’s son Eugenio Derbez He ventured into the popular platform causing great sensation and adding several followers in his videos of Tik Tok, becoming popular immediately thanks to its occurrences.

