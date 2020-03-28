Vadhir Derbez and Erika Buenfil make TikTok together viral social networks | INSTAGRAM

Celebrities are “taking advantage” of the free time they have to record TikToks, as the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic quarantine has everyone at home, without much to do, other than watching videos and hanging out.

The famous actress Erika Buenfil is now one of the application’s most beloved celebrities, as she makes fun videos where she perfectly imitates some scenes or performs a few jokes with the sounds of the same application.

This time we classified one of his videos as one of the best, since it has gone viral thanks to the participation of Vadhir Derbez, who decided to collaborate in this famous app that is on cell phones around the world.

The famous actress appears in the middle of the screen, on the other side appears the famous son of Eugenio Derbez, singing the famous sound of “you have me up to # $! #”, In which they claim to be one of the worst couples and they sing with happiness that they are “bipolar” and also a “desma #%! $!”.

Although of course, we know that this is all a joke, since it shows that they get along very well, since despite their age difference, the two are passionate about acting and comedy, something that is reflected a lot in their video and in his last TikTok appearances.

The famous Vadhir also makes many videos on TikTok to amuse his fans, because he loves to make laugh like his dad, since they are the 2 greats of comedy, although Vadhir is barely on his way, because he is usually an influencer, but obvious without losing your sense of humor.

Buénfil has brought out her funniest side for the short videos she shares in the application and something of which there is no doubt is that she is an excellent actress because she interprets and gestures with great naturalness the audios she uses for the recordings.

Internet users love her and have already baptized her as the Aunt of Mexico for being in the new application intended for the latest generation and shining despite not belonging to it.

