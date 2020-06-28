Derbez’s children surprised with their interpretation of Dance Monkey (Infobae)

Vadhir Derbez and his little sister Aitana surprised when interpreting the song Dance Monkey and his father, Eugenio Derbez, he reacted to the video with a loving message.

On Saturday afternoon Vadhir announced to his followers on Instagram that he had a surprise in store for them.

“I discovered that my 5-year-old sister Aitana is super musical and we prepare this surprise for you on my YouTube channel. Subscribe! I hope you love her as much as I do! Link in my stories and Bio! SUBSCRIBE (let’s see what @ederbez and @alexrosaldo think) ”, he wrote to accompany an image in which he was seen sitting, with guitar in hand, next to little Aitana and a microphone in front of them.

Already in the clip that Vadhir uploaded to his YouTube account, the musical talent of both could be seen.

Vadhir Derbez displayed the musical talent of his sister Aitana (IG: vadhird)

Vadhir prepared the instruments, the camera, and gave Aitana some instructions before standing next to her.

Derbez began to play the guitar and sing, while Aitana accompanied him.

They chose the subject Dance Monkey, song by Australian singer Tones and I, which was released on May 10, 2019.

The tender result was celebrated by the followers of the Derbez family, who highlighted the talent of Aitana, who was not mistaken in singing the song in English and was quite toned.

« I die of love », Eugenio Derbez wrote after seeing the video of his children and Vadhir replied « how good you liked it ».

Several celebrities reacted to the performance and left their messages.

« Such a gem », wrote the singer Mario Baptistwhile the actress Ana Martin he commented « beautiful, my princess Aitana ».

Who has not yet left messages in the publication is Alessandra Rosaldo, Aitana’s mother.

The five-year-old could have inherited the talent of her mother, who in the 90s rose to fame in Mexico as the vocalist of the musical duo Opposite Senses.

Alessandra Rosaldo and Aitana (IG: ederbez)

Vadhir’s surprises

It is not the first time that the son of Eugenio Derbez gives something to talk about for his publications on social networks.

In late May, he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he revealed that years ago he stepped in jail.

« If I was ever put in jail when I was 19 or 20 years old for driving very fast, he stops me on patrol and says ‘what’s wrong, are you drugged?” ”he recalled about the incident that occurred in the United States.

Although it was not a serious incident, one factor was key to Vadhir being locked up.

« They could have given me only the punishment, but since the judge wasn’t there because it was Sunday, I had to wait for Monday, so they had to put me in a small jail for one night, so I’m a hooligan ”

In the same video, the 29-year-old ruled out that he is a maintained junior.

“I am not a junior who keep it and have it from here to there and who give it everything, no. All the time I have been quite lonely, I have been quite independent, I earn my things, I earn my money, nobody is giving me anything, I am not even this kid who has his drivers. I wash my things, I wash my dishes, I iron, I aspire ”.

Silvana Prince confessed to her son (IG: vadhird)

In another video on her channel, an interview with her mom (Silvana Prince) was quite revealing.

Prince commented that Eugenio Derbez was unfaithful to Victoria Ruffo and that is why his romance with him ended. « You were five months old when Victoria was already pregnant. So obviously I told him ‘you are going to have to pack your rags because I am not one to be left behind,’ ”Prince revealed about Eugenio’s infidelity.

Although he later pointed out that she cheated on him earlier. “I was tremendously a girlfriend, tremendously flirtatious. Ok, so that they find out, I did cheat on your dad, before him. ”

