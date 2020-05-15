This year, the children of Eugenio Derbez They have decided to reveal a series of details and stories of the comedian that have left him fully exposed to public opinion.

Apparently, José Eduardo, Vadhir and Aislinn They have agreed to open up to their followers and share their experiences with their father. However, with or without intention, they have not stopped Eugene very well.

Luckily Aitana, the actor’s youngest daughter with Alessandra Rosaldo, It still does not have social networks or YouTube channel, because otherwise we would also find out other secrets.

The most recent was revealed by Vadhir and José Eduardo, who were talking in videoconference for each other’s YouTube channel and in a second installment left everyone speechless at a carelessness of Eugene.

This is how Eugenio Derbez almost killed Vadhir

The brothers began to remember their adventures, in which they stood out when the producer almost made one of his children die on the spot. Eugenio, José Eduardo and Vadhir went on a trip to Valle Bravo with some friends.

There they were playing with an inflatable donut that was dragged by a boat. However, the emotion of the moment made Eugene raised the speed of the boat while Vadhir and another friend went on the donut.

“My father tried to kill me (…) I don’t know if it was an accident or he wanted to get rid of me because I already had too many children“Vadhir confessed.

José Eduardo explained that although his dad had experience and there had never been accidents, that day they were going faster than normal until on the road they stumbled upon a cement or metal ball.

Despite the fact that when he saw her, Eugenio tried to turn the boat over but did not succeed, so Vadhir and his friend ended up crashing into the ball. “There was a dry noise and they both fell into the water. The first thing we thought was’ they killed or were unconscious and they are going to drown right now that they fall, “José José outlined.

Being able to retrieve them, they noticed how much Vadhir and the other young man were bloody and scraped from the blow.. However, his concern was a watch that his girlfriend had given him and that with the impact broke and went to the bottom of the lake.

Although they carry 10 years apart and they have different mothers, José Eduardo and Vadhir enjoyed several moments together in which complicity and fun were always present.

