And it is that while there are certain celebrities who keep details of their personal life, others open the door of intimacy and perhaps it will be very difficult to close it again. But in the effort to place themselves in the public’s liking, obtain likes or recognition, there are those who expose their lives even if that means grabbing the headlines not for their work.

The scandal came when Prince confirmed that Eugenio Derbez was unfaithful to her with Victoria Ruffo, making Vadhir and José Eduardo almost the same age. “I did not believe it, until I realized it, and at that moment I said ‘you know what daddy, I said bye, because he was in MY apartment’. You were 5 months old when (Victoria) had already gotten pregnant; in At that moment I told him ‘you are going to have to pack your rags because I am not one of those who can take it and stay,’ “Silvana recalled.

Vadhir announced that there will be a second part of the interview with his mother, just as José Eduardo did on his own YouTube channel. In a couple of clips, he managed to get Victoria Ruffo to confirm details of her unfriendly relationship with Eugenio Derbez, including the famous ‘fake wedding’ he arranged as a surprise for her.

Although they are details from almost 30 years ago, they are testimonies of personal subjects that attract the public. It is enough to see the more than 8 million reproductions that José Eduardo obtained with the videos with Victoria Ruffo and the more than 700 thousand views of Vadhir in a couple of days.

On both YouTube channels it is evident that they are taking advantage of the fame of their family, which in the pure Kardashian style, they managed to conquer with their reality show ‘On a trip with the Derbez’. They all dedicate themselves to the artistic medium, so it was not so difficult to star in the dramas and fun they lived in Morocco, on a trip that reunited Eugenio with his four children, his wife and until his then son-in-law, Mauricio Ochmann.

the family was “deliberating” whether they would dare to repeat the adventure. While that is happening, Vadhir and José Eduardo are exploiting the reputation of being Derbez with videos where both participate, or include Alessandra and Aislinn. “Data-reactid =” 37 “> Such was the success that Alessandra Rosaldo said at the beginning of the year that the family was “deliberating” whether they would dare to repeat the adventure.While that happens, Vadhir and José Eduardo are exploiting the reputation of being Derbez with videos where both participate, or include Alessandra and Aislinn.

for such facet he had decided to remove the surname. “There is a stigma and a suspicion of people when you go from acting to singing and I want to show little by little that it is nothing fixed,” he said a year ago. “Data-reactid =” 38 “> But in the case de Vadhir, it should be remembered that he was trying to position himself as a singer, and for that facet he had decided to take off his last name. it’s nothing fixed, “he said a year ago.

even reacts to clips made by José Eduardo with Aislinn. “data-reactid =” 40 “> Vadhir was confident that his name was as unique as Shakira’s, but it is impossible for him to stop relating to the Derbez clan. Maybe that’s why Like his entire family, he now exploits his personal life, with videos on YouTube where he even reacts to clips made by José Eduardo with Aislinn.

The truth is that these types of videos are the most viewed on the channels of both young people, who although they already have an advanced artistic career, perhaps they are trusting their fame too much just for being part of the – so dear to the public – Derbez .

