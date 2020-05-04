By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/04/2020 11:31 am

Today is May 4, that is, May the 4th, also known as the Star wars day. To celebrate this special occasion, PlayStation has revealed that Vader Immortal, a VR game originating from Oculus platforms such as Quest and Rift, It will come to PSVR as a complete experience sometime in the summer of this year.

Vader Immortal is a series of virtual reality games, where you enter Vader Castle, and you have the key to the destruction or salvation of the entire galaxy. It originally came to Oculus devices episodically throughout 2019. Now PSVR users can enjoy all three chapters and Lightsaber Dojos in one package. The exact price and release date are currently unknown.

This was what Mark Miller, executive creative producer of ILMxLAB, responsible for this title, commented:

Today, I am excited to let you know that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR later this summer, and the series will be available as a full series: all three episodes and Lightsaber Dojos will be available for purchase. together for the first time. “

ILM is the development team behind the VOID Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience that can be found in places like Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, or other VOID storefronts. ILMxLAB worked with Ninja Theory to concretize the feeling of using a lightsaber to “the point where you really feel like you’re stopping a hit, cutting metal, or blocking blaster fire.”

For all fans of this universe, the history of this game is canon. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Coming to PlayStation VR in late summer 2020. On related topics, the latest free update to Star Wars: Battlefront II is out now. Similarly, Disney + is preparing a new Star Wars series.

Via: PlayStation Blog

This is how amazing The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game looks for the next-gen

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.