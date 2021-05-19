vacuum cleaners of all kinds for household cleaning

Tips for choosing the best vacuum cleaner

If it is true that you need one new vacuum cleaner, it will be convenient for you to know a series of basic characteristics that will help you decide on your purchase:

Power

The power of these devices indicates their suction capacity. And you may think that the more power the better, but it doesn’t have to be that way at all. Many manufacturers specify the suction capacity device, so its power could be wasted.

Also it is important that the power is adjustable. Most models have regulators, beyond the tabs that come in the tube, dedicated to such effects.

Size and weight

Depending on the space that you have available in your house, you will prefer a larger or smaller vacuum cleaner. It is important to be able to store it comfortably, so you should assess which design suits you best.

If you have little space at home, you will probably want to get a broom or robot vacuum cleaner, which hardly take up space. Regarding the weightKeep in mind what you will have to move around the house to vacuum. If you have more than one plant at home, you may prefer a lightweight vacuum cleaner.

Deposit

The truth is that vacuum cleaners they can have several different storage systems. In function of where and how to store dust and dirt, the vacuum cleaners They may be:

Bag vacuum cleaners. It is the vacuum cleaner of a lifetime. Dust and dirt are kept in a bag that rests inside the device. They tend to last a long time, although the bag needs to be emptied often to prevent it from clogging.

Cyclonic vacuum cleaner. This is a more modern system consisting of separate dirt and dust to store them in a small warehouse. The rest of the air will come out the other side. They do not have much capacity, but they are very easy to empty.

Water vaccuum. The great advantage of this system is that we do not need spare parts. It is a small water tank that we must fill for each use. The best thing is that we can work with the vacuum cleaner for a long time.

Filter

The filter of a vacuum cleaner takes care of retain dust and dirt that goes into the device. Without it, the dust will return to the room with the air expelled, so we will lose efficiency.

For people with allergy problems or some other respiratory conditionwe recommend vacuum cleaners with filters HEPA (High Efficiency Particle Arrester). It is a filtering system that traps a greater amount of dust particles, ensuring that the air returning to the room is as clean as possible.

Noise

One of the biggest problems when vacuuming is noise. In general, vacuum cleaners have always been noisy appliances, but this is something that is changing with the advancement of technology. Nowadays it is becoming easier to find powerful models and extremely quiets.

Drums

In the case of broom vacuum cleaners waves robot, its autonomy is a very important feature to take into account. Think that you will have to move with her throughout the house and you will want avoid having to plug it in again without having finished the job.

As usual, the higher the voltage, the longer the autonomy. Although you also have to take into account that, in case the power of your vacuum cleaner is adjustable, the more you increase it, the less the battery will last.

Comfort

If we are going to work with the vacuum cleaner practically every day, it would be better if it is especially comfortable. It is important that your design is ergonomic, especially in cases of sled vacuum cleaners Y broom vacuum cleaners.

It will also be necessary to assess that, speaking of heavier vacuum cleaners, they have a handle that allows us to transport them effortlessly.

Types of vacuum cleaners

One of the biggest complications when buying one new vacuum cleaner is to know what type we need. The truth is the variety of designs is wide. Therefore, here we bring you the most important ones:

Sled vacuum cleaner

It’s about the classic lifelong vacuum cleaner. It is a device with wheels that has a flexible tube, another telescopic and a brush at the end. It is the model of vacuum cleaner that we all have in our heads, the same as always. Although it has also benefited from technological advances.

Typically, these devices stored dust and dirt in a paper filter. But today there are other methods such as cyclonic technology, which separates the air from the dirt, guaranteeing a much more efficient vacuuming.

Broom vacuum cleaner

Its about lighter model. With the appearance of a real broom, this vacuum cleaner will be the most comfortable to use. We will only have to make the typical movement of broom to suck up a large amount of dust.

The best is that they hardly take up space and that we can store it in its charging base so that the vacuum cleaner is ready when we need it again.

Dry vacuum cleaner

Its appearance is very similar to sled vacuum cleaners. It is a small bucket with wheels that has a flexible tube and a rigid tube attached, finished off in a kind of brush. Therefore, it has a look that will be familiar to us.

But what is its great advantage? Well, this vacuum cleaner can take whatever is ahead. It does not matter whether the waste is solid or liquid, large or small, dry vacuum cleaners have a suction power that no other vacuum cleaner has.