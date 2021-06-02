Vacuum cleaner female sculptures scattered across Italy

Rome, Turin, Milan and Palermo have had a eye-catching new sculpture in its streets full of art and history. A woman with a vacuum cleaner It has been installed in all four cities to the surprise of tourists and locals intrigued by the meaning of such a statue. The answer to the mystery, as La Stampa reveals, is hidden in a QR code on the work itself and it has to do with a Bell thrown by a popular brand of hair products.

A phrase on the pedestal gives a clue as to what the goal of the sculpture is. “Every woman is free to be whoever she wants. And it must be a free choice ”, reads the message. According to Schwarzkopf, who is behind the campaign, “it is not a mystery: the historical moment has exacerbated the problems related to women’s work. Many women have had to quit their jobs to go back to dealing exclusively with domestic affairs. There would be nothing wrong with it if it were a free choice. But for many it was not like that ”.

And to report this situation aggravated by pandemic This is why they have placed these sculptures. His action is not limited only to putting a figure of a woman with a stereotypical representation and who can raise some criticism for it (as it has been), but accompanied by data and a kind of contest. As for the first, when scanning the aforementioned code, it is possible to see, through augmented reality, information on inequality and the wage gap between women and men.

“In Italy only one woman in 6 has a business” is one of the phrases that appear and that La Stampa has collected. Another, that “15% less, is the gain of a woman in Europe compared to men.” The complaint they make from the product brand is that this gap has been increased by the coronavirus crisis and they have wanted to focus on that. In addition, they have announced a 5,000 euro prize to help women that have had to close due to the pandemic as a way to boost their businesses.

However, and as Il Giornale points out, not everyone has welcomed this campaign in the same way. At the foot of one of the sculptures, they have asked some of the passersby and there are those who do not agree with the choice of a woman with a vacuum cleaner as a representative image of their initiative.

“It is the plastic representation of an old stereotypeI don’t understand why women should always be associated with taking care of the house and children, ”laments a woman in her 50s. Another, somewhat older, comments that although she understands the “provocation” that is sought with the campaign and the image chosen for it, does not understand “what is wrong with having a vacuum cleaner in hand? I’ve done it all my life and I feel like a fulfilled woman ”. He adds that “the real problem is that today we are not free to even choose to stay at home because getting by with a single salary is impossible.”

