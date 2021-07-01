Vaclík has a preliminary agreement with Naples

07/01/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

Tomas Vaclík He stopped being a Sevilla FC player this Thursday. The goalkeeper who took the field eight times throughout 2020-2021, said goodbye to the Sevilla players before going with his team to the European Championship in an emotional event that he held in the Sánchez-Pizjuan with Franco Vázquez.

The Czech international is now with his team, with whom he will play the quarter-finals against Denmark on Saturday in the Olympic state of Baku. The former Sevilla player is currently looking for a team for next season and everything indicates that the team chosen by the player will be the Naples, leaving aside his priority to continue in the Spanish League.

As Gianluca Di Marzio points out, Vaclík would have reached a preliminary agreement with Naples by Luciano Spalletti after staying free for not renewing with Sevilla.

If the signing of the Czech goalkeeper with Naples is confirmed, it will be his first experience in the A series, since it has gone through the Czech League, Switzerland and has been in the Spanish one since 2008. The only thing that remains for it to become official is for both parties to finish closing their consensus and there is an official statement.