Vaccines win the battle against variants: they are effective in avoiding hospitalization, even in the face of delta

According to a British study, with two doses of the vaccine, Pfizer avoids hospitalization by 96% and AstraZeneca by 92%

Protection against hospital admission due to covid is even higher with the delta variant (Indian) than with the alpha variant (British)

Scientists insist: vaccines, with complete regimen, are effective against all variants

Alpha, beta, gamma and delta. Or what is the same: British, South African, Brazilian and Indian variant. Its name has changed, but not its effects on vaccines. They are the four “worrying” variants that we are facing at the moment, and it seems that -also for now- vaccines are winning the battle.

The data that are emerging in this regard indicate that two of the vaccines that are inoculated the most –Pfizer and AstraZeneca- are highly effective against the delta (Indian) variant, the last to arrive and the most dangerous of all.

The good news is that Vaccines are being very effective in avoiding hospitalization for covid, also when it comes to this variant. Protection is very high, even with a single dose of the vaccine. And curiously, it is higher against the delta variant than against the alpha (British).

More effective with the delta variant than with the alpha

In the study they have analyzed the effectiveness of vaccines Pfizer and AstraZeneca, for being the two that are inoculated in the United Kingdom, versus the delta variant. And they compare it with the one they present against the alpha variant. With two doses, both vaccines avoid hospitalization in a very high percentage. And it is also striking that both are more effective against delta than against alpha. These are the data that the study throws up.

Compared to the delta variant, with two doses:

Pfizer avoid hospitalization a 96% of the cases

AstraZeneca avoid hospitalization in a 92% of the cases

Compared to the alpha variant, with two doses:

Pfizer avoid hospitalization in a 95% of the cases

AstraZeneca avoid hospitalization in a 86% cases

High effectiveness with a single dose

The thing changes when only one dose has been inoculated, especially in the case of AstraZeneca, whose effectiveness increases considerably when inoculating the second dose. Compared to the delta variant, which is the one that interests the most at the moment, this is the effectiveness with a single dose to avoid hospitalizations for covid:

Pfizer: 94%

AstraZeneca: 71%

However, the study authors themselves emphasize that, even with a single dose, the protection offered by vaccines against hospital admission for this variant is very high. “These findings indicate very high levels of protection against hospitalization with the delta variant, with 1 or 2 doses of either vaccine (Pfizer or AstraZeneca) “.

It is important to note that only we talk about effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations, that is, to avoid that a person infected with covid ends up entering the hospital. Because if we talk about effectiveness against covid in general, that is, To prevent symptomatic disease, it has already been seen that it is important to get both doses of the vaccine. With just one, the effectiveness is very low, it is around 33% in both vaccines.

But after this study it seems clear that, even if covid develops with symptoms, the chances of ending up in hospital are low. The study has analyzed hospitalizations, linking all symptomatic cases registered between April 12 and June 4 with hospital admissions in England in those three weeks. “We include any hospitalization (excluding injuries) within 14 days of a positive COVID test.” And the data is not misleading: “There were 14,019 symptomatic cases with delta analyzed, 166 of which were hospitalized ”.

Effective vaccines against all variants

The delta variant is the one that worries the most right now, not only because it is becoming strong against the others, but because it is the most advantageous for the virus: it is the most transmissible to date and the one with the greatest ability to bypass (rather than nullify) antibody immunity. Even so, vaccines are standing up to him quite successfully.

“Despite modest reductions in protection, vaccines are still effective against delta ”, insist the researchers of this study, and recall the effectiveness of both vaccines against covid after receiving both doses:

Pfizer: 88% AstraZeneca: 67%

Of vaccines from Janssen and de Moderna still have no studies similar to this one, made with the delta variant. But the data coming out of vaccination in the real world indicate that all vaccines are effective in preventing severe cases of covid. Their protection differs more in relation to mild covid, but against severe they are working. Shows it clearly this painting by the American scientist Eric Topol.

And it’s something that they remember, almost daily, numerous scientists. “The two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca are effective enough to control this variant, provide a good immune response and are effective in preventing hospitalization“, explains the microbiologist from the University of Navarra Ignacio López-Goñi. And he is not the only one who insists on it.

Turning specifically to hospitalization, the conclusion of the study in England is clear. Vaccines have a very high effectiveness to avoid hospitalizations by covid, even if they are cases of the delta variant. Are there admissions of patients vaccinated with the full regimen? Yes, but they are the exception. None of the vaccines is 100% effective in this regard, so there may be a case of covid that ends up being admitted, but far from being the usual thing.