Vaccines offer high protection against Delta variant hospitalization: study

LONDON, Jun 14 (.) – COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca offer more than 90% protection against hospitalization for the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a new analysis by the US Public Health Service showed on Monday. England (PHE).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a postponement in the opening of the United Kingdom after COVID due to the spread of the Delta strain, which is highly communicable and was first identified in India. The mutation is also associated with an increased risk of hospitalization among people who have not been vaccinated.

PHE said that the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine against COVID-19 was 96% effective against hospitalization for the Delta variant after two doses, while the Oxford University / AstraZeneca formula offered 92% protection against hospitalization. .

The British agency said those levels of protection were comparable to those of the Alpha variant, first identified in Kent, in southeastern England.

The analysis adds to the evidence that although the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of vaccines against symptomatic infection, two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine still protect against serious illness.

“These critically important findings confirm that vaccines offer significant protection against hospitalization for the Delta variant,” said Mary Ramsay, director of immunization at PHE.

The PHE findings follow a Scottish study that showed that two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine among people who tested positive reduced their risk of hospitalization by 70%, although not enough hospitalized patients were reported to compare the vaccines.

PHE said that while more work was being done to establish the level of protection against mortality from the Delta variant and that the levels of protection against death were expected to be high.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)