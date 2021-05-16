VACCINES in all places

In this ghastly pandemic, one of the learnings that we have already assumed without hesitation is that no one will be safe until the entire world population is safe.

We should have already learned it. Every time he coronavirus is transmitted, there is a risk that it will be transformed into a new variant that can prolong the threat throughout the world. Making vaccines available to those who need them most is the fastest, and of course the fairest, way to end the pandemic. It is obvious. From an ethical and also practical point of view it is time to deploy all capacities and resources to ensure and extend immunization globally.

We need around 11,000 million doses to be able to immunize 70% of the world’s population

Let’s get to work. We’re late already. Production and access to vaccines against Covid-19 must increase exponentially and urgently. We know the numbers. We need around 11 billion doses to be able to immunize the 70% of the world’s population.

First of all, we must share knowledge. Intellectual property should not be an obstacle. We must advocate temporary exemption from certain obligations included in trade-related intellectual property rights, although I am aware that it is not enough to guarantee that access for all countries.

Therefore, it is very necessary to also increase production and match it with supply and demand, in addition to supervising the facilities where it is manufactured. and attention to both excess and shortage of vaccine components. This also implies specific measures to facilitate trade.

No country can come out of this crisis by itself, it is an exercise of responsibility to support ourselves in the community from the concept of the common good.

And the last axis should be the distribution. It is urgent to accelerate this issue and through COVAX (Global Access Fund for Covid-19 Vaccines) operate on time and efficiently. All this with a mechanism that allows us to monitor this entire process.

As we already know, Spain is also committed to maintaining and increasing economic contributions to COVAX and donate surplus vaccines from each State to the countries with the most difficulties.

All efforts are few. We need each other strong, everyone, the most privileged and those who suffer the consequences of this unequal world. No country can come out of this crisis by itself, it is an exercise of responsibility to support ourselves in the community from the concept of common benefit. We need hope and solidarity. Vaccinations, please, in all places.