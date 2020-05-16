Thanks to the comment made by a farmer when she consulted the then medical practitioner, he not only discovered the remedy, but also coined the term “vaccine”.

Smallpox was one of humanity’s greatest scourges. An estimated 300 million people died from smallpox in the 20th century alone.

The virulent disease, which kills a third of those it infects, has coexisted with humans for thousands of years.

Those who were saved were left with deep marks on their complexions. Smallpox also caused blindness.

As the world population grew and travel increased, the virus took every opportunity to colonize the world.

All over

The earliest physical evidence of smallpox is traces of the eruption of pustules on the mummified body of Pharaoh Ramses V of Egypt, who died in 1157 B.C.

Merchants brought the disease from Egypt to India during the first millennium B.C. From there it swept through China in the 1st century AD. and arrived in Japan in the 6th century.

Returning crusaders provided a way for smallpox to spread across Europe in the 11th and 12th centuries.

Smallpox was particularly successful in native populations.

public domain Drawing showing nahuas with smallpox from the General History of Things in New Spain, the compendium of information on the Aztecs and Nahuas by Friar Bernardino de Sahagún.

The Spanish owe much of their success in the conquest in the 16th century of the Aztecs in Mexico and the Incas in Peru to smallpox.

Unlike the conquerors, indigenous people had no immunity to the diseaseThey had never found it before and a large number of them perished.

A century later, indigenous populations that lived longer in what would later become the United States and Canada suffered similar devastation.

In the 18th century, smallpox decimated Aborigines when they arrived in Australia, the last corner of the world that until then had escaped its ravages.

The pre-vaccine method

Not surprisingly, they had tried to find ways to prevent the disease.

In China they created a treatment known as variolization about a thousand years ago it then spread westward reaching various countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Wellcome imagesIllustration of “back together” pustules from China’s “The Golden Mirror and Chalcedony of Smallpox Diseases”.

There were several versions, but the idea was the same: give a healthy person a dose of the virus in the hope that they would get slightly sick and immune.

In some places, they put healthy clothes on sick people, impregnated with pus. Others blew pieces of the scabs from the pustules of the sick through healthy noses.

In places like Turkey, they made an incision in the skin of the person who wanted to prevent the disease and directly put the material that emanated from the sores of the sick.

That was the method learned by the wife of the Ambassador of England in Constantinople, Lady Mary Wortley Montague, and brought it to the United Kingdom in 1720. Thus it spread throughout Europe.

Even ifvariolization saved many livesThe problem was that the person could become seriously ill if the pus they inoculated was from a young pustule, further spreading the disease.

Furthermore, since it was human to human, variolization could transmit other diseases, such as syphilis.

What the milker said

. A casual comment from a peasant woman led Edward Jenner to experiment and find the smallpox vaccine.

It was in that same century when smallpox came to Australia and variolization to Europe that a medical practitioner in rural England found the path that would lead to a cure for the disease that killed children most of all.

When he was doing his medical practices away from home, Edward Jenner (1749-1823) attended to a girl who consulted him about some pimples on his skin.

She worked as a milker and casually said to him:I know that it is not smallpox because it already gave me bovine smallpox“

Those few words made Jenner remember that in the region from which he came, it was also said that those who contracted bovine smallpox by milking cows were immune to smallpox.

Bovine smallpox was not serious: no one died of it.

James, Sarah and Blossom

In 1775, Jenner began a detailed study of the relationship between bovine and human smallpox. After experimenting with animals, he discovered that if he took an extract from a bovine smallpox sore and injected it into a human being, that person was protected against smallpox.

Wellcome images Sarah had caught cowpox by milking her cow Blossom.

In 1796, he inoculated his first human patient, James Phipps, an 8-year-old boy, with material taken from the hand of a milker named Sarah Nelmes who had been infected with bovine smallpox by her Blossom cow.

James contracted bovine smallpox.

A few days later, he inoculated the boy with smallpox germs. As anticipated, the boy did not get sick from the human version of smallpox.

Inoculation with bovine smallpox virus had produced a definitive degree of protection against smallpox.

In 1797 he presented the study to the Royal Society describing his experiment. Jenner could not explain why the method was effective, since the virus could not yet be seen with the microscopes of the time.

The scientists’ response was that their ideas were too revolutionary and that they needed to present more evidence.

No problem

Undaunted, Jenner experimented with several other children, including her own 11-month-old son.

In 1798 he published his research in 1798, in which he coined the term “vaccine”, from Latin “vacca” (cow).

What came was not glory but mockery.

His critics, especially the clergyman, denounced that it was disgusting and impious to inoculate someone with material from a sick animal.

This satirical cartoon from 1802 shows Dr. Edward Jenner at St Pancras Hospital in London and illustrates the fear and initial skepticism of many about the prospect of being inoculated with bovine smallpox to protect themselves from a much more serious illness.

Wellcome Library In the cartoon you see people with cows coming out of their bodies.

However, the obvious benefits of vaccination and the protection it provided won the game and practice became widespread.

And also about that there was a cartoon, in which Jenner is seen as the “Preserver of the human race”And his expired detractors:

Wellcome library “vaccinators” beat critics.

The Jenner vaccine principle is the same today, although the method is simpler and more effective.

The most famous doctor in the world

Jenner wrote a book about her discovery.

Doctors from around the world were interested and Jenner sent them samples of the vaccine.

Wellcome images His image was known everywhere: this is propaganda from France.

He became tremendously famous. Kings and emperors sent him gifts; the British Parliament gave him a sum of money to thank him for his work.

Although he became rich, he continued his quiet life in the same old house in Berkeley and continued to work as a rural doctor, serving the rich and the poor.

The last ones, he vaccinated them for free in a small cabin that he had in his garden. In a single day, in 1800, he vaccinated almost 200 people.

Wellcome imagesVaccination, more than a remedy, was prevention, one of the most valuable weapons in medicine.

During the war between the United Kingdom and France, Jenner asked the Emperor Napoleon to release some prisoners … and Napoleon did it, saying he couldn’t deny Jenner anything.

He was quite a hero. When he died in 1823, one of his friends said that he had never met “a man with a warmer heart.”

Smallpox survived for many years after Jenner’s death. The vaccine was improved by scientists like Louis Pasteur. A worldwide vaccination campaign reduced cases year after year until in 1980 the world health organization declared that the world was free of smallpox.

.