Vaccines have not just compensated for the ravages caused by the covid in the Spanish tourism sector

The Spanish tourism sector has not just reactivated despite vaccines

The losses derived from the impact of the coronavirus on the Spanish economy are even more palpable in tourism stocks such as IAG (Iberia), eDreams ODIGEO, Amadeus, Aena, NH Hoteles or Melia Hotels, which have not just seen the recovery of the sector become a reality. .

“What is going to move the tourism sector on the stock market, for better or for worse, is going to be the level of progress in the vaccination process. We will have to wait for the months of April and May, when they say that there will be more vaccines available, to be able to determine what will happen with these values. If it is confirmed that the summer is considered lost, in the short term these values ​​may correct strongly ”, explains Juan José Fernández, analyst at Link Securities.

Poor health figures are not conducive to a speedy recovery. Germany to extend its restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic until its fifth monthAccording to a draft that Reuters had access to, after infection rates have exceeded the level at which according to authorities hospitals will be overwhelmed.

The German authorities last week cited a total of 75,000 deceased, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the governmental entity in charge of the control of infectious diseases. The Institute has warned that it will take time for vaccines to “catch up” and stop the spread of the virus. For his part, the German health minister admitted that there are still not enough vaccines to stop the third wave.

In the neighboring country the situation is also complicated: France reached the figure of 4,651 patients admitted to intensive care units last Wednesday. The total number of people hospitalized in France, according to data from last week, by COVID-19 is 26,876. The country partially confines Paris and 15 other departments for a month as the pandemic worsens. The affected inhabitants will not be able to make interregional displacements and will only be able to leave home to work and walk. Along these lines, the Community of Madrid has become the favorite destination of the Gauls and Only in the last Puente de San José more than 4,000 arrived in the cityAccording to data from Big Data Kido Dynamics, that is, arrivals have quadrupled since January.

For its part, Switzerland delays the relaxation of restrictive measures due to the increase in positive cases, while in Spain the number of infected rose last Thursday to 3,241,345 and deaths reached 74,064.

From Link Securities they think that, more than a new wave of infections, what worries the sector is “the very poor rate of vaccination in Spain and in continental Europe, something that already presages that the summer can be almost lost. “Either the immunization of the population is accelerated or it is very difficult to achieve the objective of the European Commission (EC) of having 70% of the population of the European Union (EU) vaccinated by the end of the summer,” they add.

In these circumstances, the controversial Covid passport comes into play, which “will be of very little use since the governments of the countries will advise against traveling to other countries in the region. There are economic interests, since the strategy of many will be to encourage their citizens to stay home this summer and spend their savings in their own country, something similar to what happened last summer, ”says Juan José Fernández.

UNCERTAINTY IN THE TOURIST MARKET

British Airways (IAG) is considering selling its London headquarters building Given that, due to the teleworking that has been implemented during the pandemic, the airline company considers that it no longer needs so much office space. The possible sale of the building, first reported by the Financial Times, could boost the airline’s finances, which have been affected by the impact of the coronavirus. In addition, Germany’s suspicion of the movements and the new tightening of restrictive measures in Europe already weighs on its price.

María Mira fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies gives the keys about the main values ​​of the tourism sector in Spain. “Our latest and recent Fundamental Analysis report for IAG was titled “IAG, due to unjustifiable fundamentals” and this same headline would be valid for Aena, eDreams, or the hotel groups listed in Spain. And, as we said in that report, keeping a group like IAG afloat, with a business practically paralyzed, is extremely expensive. Even more after having implemented all possible measures to reduce costs, reduce CAPEX, reduce fleet delivery, proactively manage working capital and increase liquidity by all possible means, including going to the market and diluting the action in a way very remarkable. It is difficult to be objective with giants like IAG burned into our economic history, but really the situation is very worrying and no one is free to fall, no matter how giant it may seem. With a solvency multiple, measured as the DFN / EBITDA of more than 11v estimated for 2021, the risk is served “.

If we talk about Aena, says María Mira, the situation is similar and the analysis could not be positive given the contraction in business last year, the deterioration in solvency multiples, the freezing of rates and the necessary negotiations and commercial facilities to its airport tenants. Uncertainty is still very high and makes calculations for 2021 difficult.

Amadeus or Aena, IG analysts explain, They could pay for the broken dishes of new government decisions to avoid travel during Easter. In fact, the news from Germany and France settled like a jug of cold water on the airport manager, which has seen traffic decrease by more than 80% in the last year. “Meliá Hotels has increased since the November publication of vaccines, more than 135%, running into resistance at 7.40 euros. NH Hoteles is in the same situation, which is trying to move away from the support of 3.4 euros, and seeks to re-enter above 4.00 euros, a situation quite similar to that of Meliá “, adds the analyst firm.

In the case of hotel companies, and from the beginning of the emergency, both Meliá Hotels and NH Hoteles have implemented a Contingency Plan that includes operational, financial and health and safety protection measures in their hotels and corporate offices, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of the company in the medium and long term. These companies also try to take advantage of the business stoppage to deepen their digital transformation, efficiency and excellence, and in team building, to be stronger and more competitive once operations are resuming. “This approach seems to be paying off and the cost reductions are important,” explains María Mira.

And in the shadow of airlines and hotels, eDreams, together with Amadeus, are waiting for international immunity and the recovery of mobility. With hardly any income, with minimal expenses, refinancing debt and managing contract renewals to be prepared at the time of recovery, which will not be short-term.

Effective vaccination will (when achieved) turn around forecasts and estimates in both the vacation and urban hotel business and in all the geographic areas in which Meliá and NH Hoteles operate. But it must not be forgotten that the recovery will still be slow and the sector will need a minimum of two exercises to overcome the impact of the pandemic.

The business of these groups has predictably already begun a recovery path and the worst figures will be left behind. “But the total recovery will not arrive until beyond 2024 and I do not estimate it, but they are estimates of the companies themselves,” explains the analyst. The risk comes from a very high leverage that must be managed prudently, but without limiting investments and growth. Capital increases are not ruled out.

With this outlook and forecasts very weak and with little consistency, all these values ​​are priced at multiples. With negative EPS in the majority or very high PER ratios for which we expect a positive end of 2021 (Amadeus and Aena). They are also overvalued by EV / EBITDA, with a multiple of 20.8v on average for the sector and the ratio of Equity nothing less than already exceeding 10v on average, with up to 14.7v for IAG or 34.8v for Aena. Low return on equity and disturbing solvency multiples. And these ratios hoping to achieve an effective vaccination before the heat of August, something that for the moment is not even assured. .

Fundamental analysis of tourist values ​​Spain

