Vaccines are not everything, why keep looking for antivirals?

Pfizer announces first trial with very promising antiviral against covid-19

Antivirals are few compared to the amount of antibiotics

Viruses are more complicated agents than bacteria because they reproduce within cells

Not everything is vaccines. Pharmaceuticals continue to search for COVID treatments. Research on antivirals is essential to complement the protection of vaccines. Nobody knows how the variants of the virus will evolve and there will always be people who for one reason or another do not have the protection of a vaccine.

The company Pfizer has announced that it has just started phase 1 clinical trials with a new oral antiviral aimed at eliminating the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. For now, the new substance has been called PF-07321332 and due to its mode of action it is classified as a protease inhibitor. Protease is a viral enzyme essential for the coronavirus to replicate successfully in human cellsTherefore, the antiviral candidate PF-07321332 prevents the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Protease inhibitors reduced AIDS mortality

The use of protease inhibitors to combat viruses is not new and they have already been used to treat different viral pathogens, including HIV and hepatitis C virus, both alone and in combination with other antivirals.

The incorporation of protease inhibitors (saquinavir, ritonavir, indinavir, nelfinavir) in antiretroviral therapy led to a significant decrease in AIDS-related morbidity and mortality.

Shock treatment against covid

In in vitro tests, the substance PF-07321332 has demonstrated a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, which suggests a potential shock treatment against Covid-19, but also the possibility of having an additional weapon to face possible future threats caused by new coronaviruses.

Current therapies directed against viral proteases are not usually associated with toxicity so the substance PF-07321332 could become an effective treatment to combat the disease. PF-07321332 is designed as oral therapy to be applied at the first sign of infection, preventing patients from becoming hospitalized or in intensive care.

Not just vaccines, antivirals are needed

Controlling a viral pandemic requires prevention methods such as vaccines and direct antiviral treatments for those who contract the virus. Antivirals can complement vaccine campaigns and minimize the ongoing global impact of COVID-19.

The virus will continue to mutate and it is foreseeable that new lineages will appear, some of which could escape the action of vaccines. The use of antivirals may also be relevant for those people who, due to a clinical situation, cannot be vaccinated. For these reasons, it is essential to have access to other therapeutic options such as antivirals, both now and when the pandemic is under control.

Pfizer is also investigating another protease inhibitor antiviral, called PF-07304814, which is administered intravenously and is being tested in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Thus, the two new antivirals could control the disease in both early and advanced stages.

Why are there so many antibiotics and so few antivirals?

We have many more weapons to fight bacteria than we do against viruses. The repertoire of known available antivirals is poor compared to the list of antibiotics we use to fight bacteria. This is due to several factors.

Antibiotics were discovered first, which made it possible to start research in this field earlier. Penicillin was discovered in 1928 and was first used on a patient in 1940. On the contrary, the first antiviral, idoxuridine, was developed as an anticancer agent in 1959, was reported to block viruses in 1961 and was approved in 1963 to treat herpes eye infections.

Viruses are more complicated than bacteria

On the other hand, viruses are more complicated agents than bacteria because they offer fewer attack targets for chemicals. Bacteria developed antibiotics to fight each other so there is a wide range of these compounds in nature.

It is difficult to find antiviral substances that do not harm human hosts as well.

However, there are few natural antivirals and they also have a limited number of possible forms. Since viruses reproduce inside our cells it is difficult to find antiviral substances that do not also harm human hosts. Unfortunately, just as bacteria can create resistance to antibiotics, viruses can also develop resistance to antivirals, so finding new substances that destroy viruses is a priority.

The nature of coronaviruses means that finding antivirals against them is especially difficult and therefore multiple treatments are being explored. According to the FasterCures organization linked to the Milken Institute of California, which tracks the development of treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, 325 antiviral treatments and 251 potential vaccines are currently being developed and tested.