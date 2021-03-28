Vaccines against Covid-19 can cause a greater reaction to those who have had the disease

Vaccines against the Covid-19 pandemic can cause a greater reaction in people who have previously had the disease, with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, or tiredness.

Although some people argue that the vaccine causes more reaction to those who have not had Covid-19, in reality there is no evidence that this is so and even the most common is that the opposite happens.

The virologist of the Carlos III Health Institute Pepe Alcamí denied that if the vaccine does not cause a reaction, it is because the infection has already passed. In fact, he pointed out that the opposite can happen. That is, it is likely that the vaccine generate a more powerful reaction to those who have previously passed the Covid-19.

“When we pass the disease, the immune system is already ‘alert’, it has memory, and the usual thing is that when they give us the first dose of the vaccine, in reality, it is as if it were the second or a ‘memory’ dose. In this scenario, an immune reaction occurs against the vaccine More powerful that if it were the first dose in someone who has not had the disease, “explained the virologist.

Sonia Zúñiga, virologist and coronavirus researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC), confirms this statement and clarifies that on those infected asymptomatically that the degree of reaction may depend on whether antibodies were generated and whether they are still inside the body.

Zúñiga argued that when a vaccine produces the most common side effects (pain in the puncture area, fatigue, headache, fever, etc.), it is precisely because the body you are reacting positively to treatment.

“That is, the immune system becomes alert and begins that ‘training’, which is what vaccines intend. Normally, if you have had the disease before, you may have more side effects, because his immune system was already ‘pre-trained’ “. For this reason, according to the virologist, the side effects “tend to be always greater after the second dose and in younger people with a stronger immune system.”

For her part, the virologist of the coronavirus laboratory of the CNB-CSIC Isabel Solá maintains that the appearance of these side effects have to do with the immune response of the human body. “In older people, who have a less powerful immunity, these adverse effects are generally less frequent “, he assured.

These are the most frequent effects

According to the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), the most frequent side effects of vaccines against Covid-19 are: sensation of pain, heaviness and / or sensitivity in the arm in which the injection was given; tiredness and muscle pain; headache; general malaise and mild flu-like symptoms; nausea and fever. It can also be inflammation of the glands a few days after receiving the vaccine.

Experts insist that there is individual variability. According to Pepe Alcamí, what is described above is the general rule, but there are also people who have not had the disease and who have a reaction to the first dose. Likewise, people who have passed the Covid-19 “They do not even know that they are vaccinated.”

“This has more to do with the innate immune response, especially the production of interferon, which has an important genetic component, “said Alcamí. Along the same lines, Zúñiga clarified that the above is a” simplification because, as they say, each body is a world. “

The virologist Isabel Solá specified that the immune response is variable between individuals and that “there is no direct relationship between not having had the disease and showing or not showing these effects.” It asserts that, in general, people who participated in clinical trials of vaccines had no previous infection but variable percentages – between 30% and 80% – of side effects such as those indicated by Aemps were observed.

Isabel Solá stated that, depending on which vaccine it is and its composition, “it may be that the frequency of adverse reactions increases or decreases between the first and second doses.” For example, with the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine the percentage of side effects is higher with the second dose. “Therefore, in people who already had the disease and have immunity, it could be that when they received the first dose they had a stronger reaction what if they hadn’t, “he said.

The opposite happens with AstraZeneca

With the AstraZeneca vaccine, it is “quite the opposite” and after the second dose, the frequency of side effects is lower. “The interpretation of this is that this vaccine is a vehicle that carries the protein S of the virus and the immune response is produced not only against protein S, but also against the vehicle. Therefore, in the second dose the immunity against the vehicle limits of some way that the vaccine ignites“Solá commented.

In any case, Alcamí stressed that the important thing is that suffering these effects or not with the vaccine does not mean that we do not generate antibodies: “Therefore, there is no direct relationship between having these ‘reactogenic’ symptoms and respond to the vaccine. “

