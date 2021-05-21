Vaccineologists defend the combination of AstraZeneca with Pfizer and are reluctant to ask for consent from those vaccinated

The president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination (AEV), Amós García, defended this Friday the safety and effectiveness mixing AstraZeneca vaccines with Pfizer but has been suspicious that informed consent may be requested from patients who are to receive the second dose.

Nevertheless, has asked to wait for what the Spanish Bioethics Committee (CBE) has to say on the matter, which today has delivered to the Ministry of Health its opinion in which it will pronounce, from an ethical point of view, on the advisability of giving the second dose of AstraZeneca to those under 60 years of age already vaccinated and if it must be done with consent.

García has shown his doubts about “place that responsibility on citizens, who do not have health knowledge”, but he has argued that this group of patients, almost two million, “must now be given an answer.”

A “safe pattern” with a “good protective response”

Spain, he recalled, chose to undertake the CombivacS study to give “more coherence” to this decision, and what their preliminary results corroborated is that “there are, in principle, no immediate problems of adverse effects”, which “was something predictable because heterologous guidelines are not the usual ones, but they are made in the world of vaccines “.

It is, the president of AEV insisted, of a “safe pattern that generates a very good protective response”, with which he has advocated waiting for the decision of the Committee and, in the meantime, encouraging people to “put their arm and get vaccinated because that is the fundamental thing.”