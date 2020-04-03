This is the first study to develop a vaccine against the new virus that has come under criticism from experts from outside institutions, according to a report from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh in the United States reported advances in a vaccine against the new Covid-19 coronavirus which was tested on mice with successful results.

However, Louis Falo, professor and president of dermatology at the Pittsburgh School of MedicineHe argued that human testing could take at least a year.

The vaccine, called PittCoVacc, an abbreviation for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine, follows an approach based on laboratory-made pieces of viral protein to develop immunity, the same method used for flu vaccines, according to a report published on the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center website. (UP).

“Patient testing would generally require at least a year and probably more,” said Falo. “This particular situation is different from anything we’ve seen, so we don’t know how long the clinical development process will take. The recently announced revisions to normal processes suggest that we could move faster. ”

In an article published by EbioMedicine, from The Lancet magazine, explains that the vaccine developed by experts in Pittsburgh, when administered through a small patch, produces enough antibodies against the new virus to neutralize it, as happened in tests in mice.

“The researchers also used a novel approach to administer the drug, called the microneedle matrix, to increase potency.

“This matrix is ​​a fingertip-sized patch of 400 tiny needles that deliver the protein pieces of the spike into the skin, where the immune reaction is strongest.

“The patch continues like a band-aid, and then the needles, which are made entirely of sugar and pieces of protein, simply dissolve in the skin,” says the text, replicated on the UP Medical Center website.

Andrea Gambotto, an associate professor of surgery at the Pittsburgh School of Medicine and co-author of the study, said previous experiences in fighting viruses allowed the new tests to be developed.

“We had previous experience with SARS-CoV in 2003 and MERS-CoV in 2014. These two viruses, which are closely related to the SARS-CoV-2, teach us that a particular protein, called a peak protein, is important in inducing immunity against the virus. We knew exactly where to fight this new virus, “said Gambotto.

The effects shown so far by the vaccine suggest that they could be applicable in humans.

“It is important to note that the microneedle vaccine SARS-CoV-2 maintains its potency even after it has been completely sterilized with gamma radiation, a key step in making a product that is suitable for use in humans, “the report says.

