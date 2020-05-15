The vaccine against COVID-19 It could be a reality very soon, and that is that a human trial is currently being carried out and the results could be available in a month.

The teacher Sir John Bell, from the University of Oxford, confirmed these days that several people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with this test vaccine.

According to Bell, the challenge now is to be able to manufacture the vaccine on a larger scale, once it’s approved by experts.

How did they develop the trial?

In April, a team of Oxford researchers began testing a vaccine against COVID-19 in human volunteers.

Half of the group received the candidate vaccine to combat the coronavirus, while the other half received one against meningitis.

After the development of the trial it is expected that a team from Imperial College London start testing the vaccine in humans in June.

For his part, Sir Bell reported that the priority is “to make sure that the rest of the world is ready to do the vaccine on a large scale and thus be able to reach populations in developing countries.”

The expert assured that the United Kingdom will produce the vaccine together with AstraZeneca

Sir Bell, In addition, he explained that initially, the researchers agreed to test the vaccine in people infected by COVID-19, but since the side effects are not yet known, they didn’t want to risk that if it didn’t work, they would die.

Also, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that medications licensed to treat COVID-19 They could be available in the coming months, and that a vaccine could be formally approved in early 2021, in the “best case scenario.”

With information from Daily Mail.

