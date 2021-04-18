Vaccine supply exceeds demand in these US states

15 minutes. The United States (USA) is beginning to show signs of increased supply and demand for COVID-19 vaccines with the advancement of the vaccination campaign. It is an indicator of the possibility that a part of the population remains reluctant to be vaccinated, according to the latest data by states.

New York State began allowing all people over 50 to be vaccinated without an appointment and some areas include everyone over the age of 18. Meanwhile, in New York City thousands of previous appointments have begun to accumulate, which are not being booked at the same rate at which the new injections are available.

The massive vaccination center of the Javits Center, in the city of skyscrapers, has thousands of doses waiting for its arms. In part, because the supply of vaccines continues to grow in that US city.

This Saturday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that they had reached a record on Friday, with more than 106,000 doses administered in a single day.

The imbalances in the supply and demand of vaccines, once the population at greatest risk has been vaccinated and those who do not doubt that it is preferable to the disease, is occurring in US states such as Michigan. There are plenty of appointments or a reservation is allowed to be vaccinated, despite the fact that infections are soaring more than in any other part of the country.

Something similar happens in Pennsylvania. Deaths from coronavirus are on the rise, as the state expands eligibility to those 16 and older and increases available doses of the vaccine.

Herd immunity

Until now, nearly 40% of Americans have received at least one injection of one of the vaccines against COVID-19 authorized. The vaccination rate is still on track to achieve herd immunity at the end of June.

However, if the slightly more than 3 million daily doses being administered begin to decline, something that has not happened, the arrival of herd immunity in the population could be prolonged.

The pause decreed by US health regulators in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week – due to the risk, in very rare cases, of clots – seems to have done more to deter the population than to reduce dose inventories.

A survey conducted shortly before that break by Quinnipiac University indicates that about one in 4 Americans is unwilling to get the vaccine under any circumstances. Herd immunity is estimated to be achieved with 70% and 90% of the vaccinated population.

The percentage of those who do not want to be vaccinated increases to more than 40% among Republican voters. This coincided with a similar survey by Monmouth University.